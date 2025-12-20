Lincoln Williams’ 29 points, EJ Hazelett’s 24, propel Kankakee to 82-72 win: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 82, Bloom 72: Lincoln Williams had 29 points, three assists and three blocks and EJ Hazelett added 24 points and nine rebounds as the Kays (6-1, 3-0 Southland Athletic Conference) stayed unbeaten in conference play. Kenaz Jackson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Myair Thompson had 11 points and five assists and Cedric Terrell III had 10 assists.

Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43: The Boilermakers (4-6, 0-4 Southwest Suburban Conference) dropped a conference game at home Friday. DaJuan Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds while Trey Lawrence and Julian Gonzalez had 10 points apiece.

Peotone 61, Wilmington 58 (OT): The Blue Devils (6-4, 4-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) erased a 10-point deficit in the final 2:34 of regulation to force overtime and pick up a conference win. Alex Chenoweth had 24 points, all after halftime, while Tyler Walker had 15 and Nick Cronin had 11.

No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington (5-2, 3-1).

Reed-Custer 52, Manteno 49: Matthew Kuban’s 13 points and Jesse Tresouthick’s 11 helped the Comets (4-6, 2-3 ICE) to a home win. Eddie Bryan added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For Manteno (5-5, 2-3), Dylan Polito had 12 points, Cade Bechard had 10 and Braden Campbell had eight.

Clifton Central 69, Momence 61: The Comets (9-2, 3-1 River Valley Conference) picked up a big conference win at home, getting 18 points from Blake Chandler and 16 points apiece from Derek Meier and Conner Unger.

D’Angelo Hundley had 23 points for Momence (7-4, 2-2) while Tommy Rounds had 12 and Aiden Smith had 10.

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Grant Park 20: The Panthers (6-4, 4-0 RVC) kept their hot conference start alive with a road win Friday, allowing just four points in the first half. Leondre Kemp had 14 points, Cooper Biros had 10 and Stanley Buchanan had nine.

For Grant Park (0-8, 0-4), Rigo Venegas had six points and Ian Hamann had four.

Donovan 60, Grace Christian 15: No individual stats were available for either team as the Wildcats (6-6, 3-1 RVC) handed the Crusaders (0-5, 0-5) a conference loss at home.

Watseka 53, Iroquois West 24: Owen Swartz’s 13 points and Frankie Shervino’s 11 helped lead the Warriors (3-8, 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) to a road win in their conference opener. Hunter Wolfe added eight points.

Wyatt Breen had six points for the Raiders (0-12, 0-1) and Drew Tablert had five.

Cissna Park 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26: The Timberwolves (4-7, 1-1 VVC) picked up their first conference win on the road Friday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Milford 16: Hixon Lafond had nine points for the Bearcats (2-7, 1-1 VVC) in a home conference loss.

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 48, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 28: The Timberwolves (9-1, 2-0 VVC) overcame a slow start to run away for a conference win on the road. Addison Lucht had 17 points and six steals while Lauryn Hamrick had eight points and three steals.

Boys wrestling

Coal City dominates two more duals: The Coalers took care of Hope Academy 57-16 and De La Salle 78-5 to improve to 19-0 on the season. They had 12 forfeit wins over the two duals while Brock Finch was the lone Coaler to win both of the matches he wrestled.