30th Herscher Christmas celebration set for Friday

Santa arrives to downtown Herscher during the 2024 Christmas in Herscher celebration. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Santa will roll past the downtown Herscher grain bins once again for the 30th annual Christmas in Herscher celebration on Friday evening, Dec. 19.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. with Santa arriving atop a firetruck before heading to the Herscher Legion Community Center for a meet-and-greet event.

The event, sponsored by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce and Herscher Firefighters, will have free pizza and treats for children.

One night before, on Thursday, Dec. 18, head to the Herscher Area Historical Society’s Anderson House Museum for a historical look back at some of Herscher’s Christmases past.

From 4-7 p.m., the museum, located at 160 W. Myrtle Ave. in Herscher, will have tours of the new displays transformed to a Vintage Christmas theme.

Enjoy cookies and drinks as well as a photo op with the newly donated sleigh.