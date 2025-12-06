Daily Journal Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht chases down a deflected ball during the Timberwolves' victory in two sets, 25-11, 25-14, over Stockton. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Addison Lucht ended her high school volleyball career in a way that many players dream of.

On Nov. 15, Lucht and her Cissna Park teammates capped a 40-1 season with a dominating win over Stockton in the IHSA Class 1A state championship match, claiming the first standalone state title in school history in what was their third straight trip to state and putting the finishing touches on a 143-17 run over the past four seasons.

Lucht earned a Daily Journal All-Area selection for the fourth year in a row and IVCA All-State first-team honors for the third straight season.

Also, for the third straight season, Lucht has been named the 2025 Daily Journal Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

Of all the memories made during the last four seasons, meeting the large group of family, friends and fans after winning state and taking part in a victory parade when arriving home is an experience that Lucht said she and her teammates will never forget.

“It brought tears to my eyes, just seeing the support and all the people that stayed to welcome us back,” she said. “Even the firetrucks back into town. We took the longer route this time, and to see all the streets lined with people and almost everybody outside their houses, that’s just the biggest parade I’ve ever seen.

“It was just so cool that everyone knew about it and everyone was supporting us.”

The Cissna Park community has rallied behind the volleyball team over the years, and at championship weekend at CEFCU Arena in Normal, they packed as many seats as they could to see their Timberwolves become champions.

The Timberwolves are state champions. Cissna Park swept Stockton in a dominant performance to claim the program's first state title and finish the season at 40-1. pic.twitter.com/8pRwGesPkX — Adam Tumino (@ATuminoTDJS) November 15, 2025

Josh Landon, Cissna Park head volleyball coach and athletic director, started teaching Lucht in kindergarten and later started coaching her as a fifth-grader.

Lucht, as well as fellow seniors and longtime friends Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis, continued to rise through the ranks before emerging as a trio of All-State caliber talents that, despite not seeking the spotlight, have done a good job handling it.

Landon said the community’s willingness to embrace these athletes has been great to see.

“You look at the stands during our volleyball run, and you can see everybody from 5 years to 95 years that were super excited,” Landon said. “There’s the elderly community that takes joy in watching the energy these girls are able to provide, and the same goes to the little kids that are here in the building.

“As a shared K-through-12 building, we interacted all the time with these kids. Now these younger girls are waiting for their chance to be the next Addison, the next Josie, the next Sophie, etc.”

As Lucht thinks back to her time as one of those kids watching the volleyball team play, including making trips to state in 2014 and 2015. She said she is happy to provide similar memories to a new group of aspiring athletes.

“I remember when I was younger, watching the high schoolers play and itching for it to be my turn,” she said. “I’m sure this brings the same feeling to the younger kids, and I’m happy we were able to set this good example this year and obviously finish on top and give this younger generation a goal to reach for.

“I’m sure all the little kids that come to the games, they’re just waiting for it to be their turn.”

Volleyball: Cissna Park vs. Stockton, Class 1A State championship Cissna Park players rush the floor as the Timberwolves secured a victory in two sets, 25-11, 25-14, over Stockton in the IHSA Class 1A state championship. (Tiffany Blanchette)

While her volleyball career is over, Lucht’s time as a Cissna Park athlete is far from finished.

After winning state on a Saturday morning, Lucht was on the basketball court Monday evening as the Timberwolves ran away with a season-opening win.

She helped lead the Timberwolves to a third-place finish at state last season and earned first-team all-state honors. Once basketball season ends, she will look to follow up all-state seasons in softball and track and field before attending Northwestern next fall to continue her softball career.

“I don’t want my high school years to end, because I’ve just had the best time with these girls here at Cissna,” she said. “But I am excited, and I’m looking forward to it.”

While Lucht continues to try and make the most of her remaining time as a Timberwolf, there was no better way to start that final year than with a state title.