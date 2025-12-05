Kankakee shooting death ruled self-defense, no charges filed

Charges will not be filed in the Nov. 23 shooting death of a 20-year-old Chicago man on Kankakee’s east side.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined that the shooting death of Donnie E. Smith of Chicago was justified.

“It was a clear case of self-defense,” State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said this week. “We will not be proceeding with any charges in the case.”

It was about 10:25 p.m. Nov. 23 when Kankakee police responded to a business parking lot in the 900 block of East Court Street following reports of multiple gunshots.

The person whom Smith was shooting at eventually returned gunfire at Smith, striking him. Smith died a short time later at a Kankakee hospital.

Rowe noted that the entire incident was captured on surveillance video by the business.

The video showed Smith and the two people he was with entering the business. Smith then noticed a Buick with three people inside pull up to the front of the business, according to a police report.

Smith exited the business, removed a gun from his waistband, aimed at the driver’s side of the Buick and fired.

The driver of the Buick returned fire, hitting Smith several times before the vehicle left the parking lot.

The Buick was found a short time later in a garage in the 200 block of South Chicago Avenue in Kankakee.

On Nov. 24, the driver of the Buick, the person of interest and his attorney visited the police station to speak with the police.

The statement made was consistent with the video footage. The person was released pending further review by the state’s attorney’s office.

The state’s attorney’s office concluded that the shooting of Smith was an act of self-defense.