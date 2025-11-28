Shop local events set for Small Business Saturday in Kankakee County

Shoppers visit stores in downtown Wilmington during the Christkindlmarket on Nov. 30, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Alongside many small businesses open this Saturday, a few vendor and artist fairs will kick off the holiday season in the spirit of shopping local.

Rubber Rose Books & Print

Head to Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St, Kankakee, for some local holiday shopping. The event includes book sales, raffles, giveaways, local vendors and more.

Rubber Rose is a locally owned independent bookstore offering new and used books, local author titles, handmade gifts and printing services.

The Om Well Collective

From noon to 3 p.m., The Om Well Collective will host a vendor fair at its location inside The Majestic at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee.

The event will include special membership and class package pricing, unique merchandise and yoga essentials, gift cards, services, and mini-offerings, as well as local wellness vendors and community connection.

For more information, visit theomwellcollective.com.

Knack Brewing

From 2 to 10 p.m., head to Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave. in Kankakee, to shop handmade items by seven local artists.

The day also will feature a barrel-aged stout beer release and food available from Minnie’s Food Truck.

For more info on vendors, visit Knack Brewing on Facebook at facebook.com/knackbrewandferm.

Downtown Wilmington

Skip the big-box chaos and discover the magic of shopping small as downtown Wilmington transforms into a holiday wonderland for its annual slate of holiday events.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilmington’s small businesses will be open, offering everything from vintage treasures to handcrafted gifts.

The Christkindlmarket will run from 3 to 6 p.m., with an open-air holiday market filled with artisan goods, seasonal treats and festive cheer, including Candy Cane Lane at 110 Bridge St.

At 5 p.m., the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade steps off along North Water Street in a dazzling display of lights, music and fun parade floats made by local businesses as Santa rolls through town.

Shoppers visit the Christkindlmarket in downtown Wilmington on Nov. 30, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For more information, visit the Wilmington Downtown Merchants’ Association on Facebook at facebook.com/WilmingtonDMA.

Woldhuis Farms

On Saturday, Nov. 29, Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, 10300 E. 9000N Road, Grant Park, will host the fifth annual Shop Small Holiday Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hundreds of local artisans and small businesses will be on-site inside of the heated greenhouses. Food trucks will be serving out front as well as inside. Entry and parking are free.

Sunrise will have a selection of unique winter porch pots, huge homegrown poinsettias and holiday decor, as well as all sizes of fresh-cut Fraser fir trees.

Visit woldhuisfarms.com/ShopSmall-Holiday-Market for more info.