2025 Daily Journal Girls Golf All-Area Team

First team

Cassidy Novak (Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Cassidy Novak, sr., Bishop McNamara: Novak became the first female golfer in school history to reach state this season. She shot a 97 in the opening round of the Class 1A State Finals, equaling her 18-hole average. Her nine-hole average was 48, and she was the individual medalist three times in seven regular-season matches. She also earned All-Chicagoland Christian Conference honors.

Allie Trudeau (Photo Submitted by Kathy Colclasure)

Allie Trudeau, jr., Bradley-Bourbonnais: The Boilermakers’ No. 1 golfer throughout the season, Trudeau led the team with a nine-hole average score of 50. She was the medalist of a triangular with Manteno and Wilmington on Aug. 25, shooting a 50. Trudeau was either first or second on the team in nearly every meet this season.

Donovan's Laylah Lou Walters (Adam Tumino)

Laylah Lou Walters, sr., Donovan: The River Valley Conference Girls Golfer of the Year, Walters placed in the top four in 10 of her 13 events this season. She placed first out of 30 golfers at the RVC Tournament with a score of 98, earning the title by 7 strokes. She had a nine-hole average of 51 with a low of 47.

Kaia Kimmel (Submitted by Kaia Kimmel)

Kaia Kimmel, jr., Iroquois West: Kimmel was the area’s only girls golfer to advance to the second day of the IHSA Class 1A State Finals, eventually placing 45th overall. She was both the Iroquois County and Vermilion Valley Conference champion, placed second at the 1A Dwight Regional and fifth at the Class 1A Pontiac Sectional.

Rennah Barrett (Submitted by Je)

Rennah Barrett, jr., Watseka: Barrett posted the Warriors’ lowest score five times throughout the season and was named the overall medalist in two events, the most on the team. She had a nine-hole average of 51.7 with a low of 44 and placed second at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, earning All-Conference honors.

Second team

Fiona Hagen-Storbeck, Beecher

Liv Contreras, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Cheyenne Hayes, Grant Park

Andie Zeedyk, St. Anne/Clifton Central

Ainsley Urban, Watseka

Honorable mention

Claire Steinacker, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Bea White, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Rhaya DePaolo, Bishop McNamara; Karsyn Arie, Iroquois West; Paige Miller, Iroquois West; Lillian Landis, Kankakee; Ava Fundukian, Manteno; Ginny Kvasnicka, Manteno; Kaitlyn Lantka, Reed-Custer; Kyah Westerfield, Watseka