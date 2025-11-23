Huckleberry’s Snack Shack to participate in the ‘Bowls of Hope’ pet food initiative

Rescue Pack, a Midwest pet supply resource serving the Great Lakes states, has launched “Bowls of Hope,” a resident-focused pet food distribution initiative to support families currently experiencing financial hardship through the holidays. The goal is to distribute 100,000 pounds of pet food to help reduce household costs and prevent pet surrenders.

“During times of financial hardship, people face impossible choices between feeding their families and feeding their pets,” said Kathy Wiesner, Rescue Pack executive director. “Our Bowls of Hope program aims to minimize that heartbreaking choice, ensuring that no pet in our community goes hungry or ends up in a shelter.”

Through existing partnerships with pet food pantries and human food pantries, Rescue Pack will distribute donated pet food directly to residents in need across northeastern Illinois and Gary, Indiana.

Participating pantries

Pantry dates and times vary. Residents are encouraged to visit organization websites for more details. Updated information will be posted on Rescue Pack social channels as available.

ILLINOIS

• Bruno’s Pro Bono Pet Pantry/Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry

834 N. Highland Ave.

Aurora, IL 60506

• Friendship Pet Food Pantry

2711 W. Lawrence Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

• Huckleberry’s Snack Shack

141 S. Kinzie Ave.

Bradley, IL 60195

• Kibble Korner Pet Food Pantry

421 S. Rockton Ave.

Rockford, IL 61102

• My Three Pups Pet Food Pantry

142 W. Main St.

Capron, IL 61012

• Paws for a Cause Vet Care

1620 Bond St.

Naperville, IL 60563

• Wet Nose Pantry at Westchester Food Pantry

1938 S. Manneheim Road

Westchester, IL 60154

INDIANA

• Cause 4 Paws Gary

The Beacon Light Church

3770 Burr St.

Gary, IN 46408

Get involved

For those who would like to fill even more “Bowls of Hope” by donating, see the link below for the Rescue Pack’s wish list through Chewy.com. For every bag of food donated, an anonymous donor will match up to $20,000 worth of pet food.

• Chewy.com: chewy.com/g/rescue-pack_b107905394#wish-list