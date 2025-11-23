Dr. Frank L. Narcisi, joins the Riverside Podiatry Team

Riverside Healthcare is welcoming Dr. Frank L. Narcisi to its team of podiatry providers.

Dr. Narcisi earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago, then completed his Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery training at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. He is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in both Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery.

Dr. Narcisi is accepting new patients at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center located at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais and at the Riverside Healthcare Frankfort Campus located at 23120 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort.