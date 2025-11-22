‘Symphony of Sweets’ concert set for Dec. 7 at Kankakee Country Club

Carol Vallone, Co-chair of Symphony of Sweets, Dee Pinski & Sharon Ouwenga, members of the KVSOWG, are displaying homemade desserts. (Photo submitted)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild presents its annual “Symphony of Sweets” on Dec. 7 at the Kankakee Country Club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner service at 6 p.m. Guests can browse an elaborate raffle table featuring homemade desserts created by guild members before dinner.

“Symphony of Sweets” donations are $60 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12.

Register by Nov. 24 by calling Peggy Strange at 815-922-5272.

Before the “Symphony of Sweets,” enjoy the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “A Baroque Christmas” concert at 4 p.m. with the KVSO Chorus at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with artistic director and conductor Sean Paul Mills.

Get your concert tickets now at kvso.org.

The mission of the KVSO Women’s Guild is to provide financial and organizational support for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association and to collaborate with the KVSO to offer cultural and educational events for the community.