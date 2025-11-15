A Taylor-Made Life: Getting ahead of SAD

The clocks have gone back, the first snow has fallen, and for many, SAD is in full swing.

SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms for most start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody.

Considering that the sun begins to set before 5 p.m. and the weather is cold, it’s not surprising that people’s moods get a bit low. And though the holidays bring joy to some, they can bring stress and loneliness to others.

After years of SAD making me sad, I made it a point to think ahead of ways to combat the symptoms.

Last year, I really struggled in the winter because I wasn’t able to ride my bicycle. I’d found that was the best form of exercise for me. Not only did it get me in better shape, but it’s also been a great stress reliever.

Not having that for several months made me feel, well, sad.

Instead of having that happen another year, I opted to purchase a stationary bicycle. That has already been a great addition to my life.

When I come home from work, I ride about two miles before enjoying the rest of my evening. That way, I don’t feel as bad for burrowing on the couch for hours at a time.

I’ve also gotten in the habit of writing a post-work to-do list for each day. In addition to including “bike,” it helps give me a tangible list of tasks that stare me in the face and again keep me from becoming one with the couch.

Also included on the list is a reminder to take Vitamin D. Being more consistent with the supplement has made a noticeable difference.

Now I’m no doctor and can only speak to the methods that have helped me. It’s always best to speak with your primary care provider if you’re often feeling depressed. But just know that you’re not alone, and the sun will again shine longer.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be contacted at taylorleddin@gmail.com.