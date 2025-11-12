Tribute tradition: Manteno schools honor veterans

Jen Ingram, a U.S. Navy veteran of Donovan, and the superintendent of the Iroquois County Veterans Assistance Commission, joins fellow military members in receiving high fives from Manteno High School students during the 11th Manteno Veterans Run on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

He extended his right arm and slapped hands with the more than three dozen past, present and future military members who were running past him on this frigid Veterans Day morning.

Dylan Polito, a Manteno High School sophomore, was one of about 500 students who honored this contingent of military men and women completing a 4.5-mile run on a morning when temperatures had fallen to 15 degrees, factoring in wind chill.

This is a tribute that has become a tradition at not only Manteno High School, but also the district’s junior high and elementary schools.

For Polito, he can’t remember a Veterans Day when he wasn’t standing along a Manteno school sidewalk and applauding and thanking military members for their service.

“I like to congratulate them. I like it. They deserve it,” he said.

The service members passed by. Within a matter of only several minutes, the event had started and concluded.

But even with the early blast of frosty weather, Polito was warmed by the school’s military tribute program, which is in its 11th year.

Dan Gerber, a member of the Manteno American Legion Post 755 and a U.S. Navy veteran from 1984-88, said the first Veterans Day run through Manteno was a group of six running with flags.

To see what it has become through the years makes all involved feel supported.

“It just got bigger and bigger,” he said.

The event, however, is a two-way street, he said. It is not only about service members coming together, but it is also about reminding the public – especially the younger members of the public – of Veterans Day.

As the service members run past the gathered students and faculty, greetings and hands are extended. It is difficult to determine who enjoys the brief encounters more, the students or the veterans.

Manteno Elementary School students hold artwork thanking veterans as they wait to high five about three dozen military members during the 11th Manteno Veterans Run on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Jen Ingram, 51, of Donovan, a U.S. Navy veteran and the superintendent of the Iroquois County Veterans Assistance Commission, noted that of all the events she has participated in over the course of time since her 1992-96 tour concluded, the Manteno event is by far her favorite.

She makes sure her calendar is cleared for the annual run along the schools.

“It makes me proud the next generation knows what freedom means. Freedom is not free,” she said. “I love my freedom. ... I love every part of what America stands for – good, bad or indifferent. There is nothing like America."

Nearby stood John Young, of Manteno. He served as a Marine from 1993-97. The 1990 graduate of Peotone High School said it is the Marine Corps that transformed him into the person he has become.

He was participating in his fourth Manteno Veterans Day run.

He said a person’s service does not end when they are discharged. Their service continues throughout life.

“This (run) to me is to motivate these students to do whatever they feel destined to do.”

So what was Young’s destiny on this frosty morning?

“I’m just looking to finish,” he said with a wide smile.

Past, present and future military members are high-fived by students at Manteno High School as they participate in the 11th Manteno Veterans Run on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Manteno Mayor Annette LaMore walked for a time along the route. She noted her days of running are long gone.

Her thanks to veterans and their sacrifice, however, will never come to an end.

“They are the reason we are alive and free.”