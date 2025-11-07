Xfinity outage in Kankakee area due to vandalism: Police

Comcast's Xfinity service within much of Kankakee County was disrupted for several hours this morning due to what police believe was an act of vandalism.

A severed cable in the 200 block of North Main Avenue in Kankakee was the cause of an approximate eight-hour loss of internet services within Kankakee County.

While the service has been at least partially restored as of shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donell Austin said this morning that this outage was “definitely done purposely.”

Austin said the service line is an inch or so thick, meaning it is a significant line.

Early reports indicate more than 2,000 accounts within Kankakee County were without internet services nearly the entirety of the morning, according the Xfinity Outage Map.

Austin said an investigation is underway. As of about noon today, a suspect has not been identified, he said.

Camera footage monitoring this area will be reviewed.

Austin said there is no question the damage was not caused by an act of nature nor by an animal.

He added this incident is also likely not to be some random act.

“You would have to have knowledge of this to do this kind of damage,” he said. “There was a significant amount of damage. Someone had knowledge of what it was and where it was” in regard to the service line.

How the line was cut has not been stated.

A call seeking further information from Xfinity has been made. A spokesperson has not yet responded.