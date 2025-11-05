Manteno, Beecher have seasons come to an end in sectional semis

Manteno's Morgan Derrico makes a diving return hit in a Class 2A sectional match against Chicago Christian at Peotone High School on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Both Manteno and Beecher came into the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Sectional semifinals looking to snap lengthy sectional title droughts.

Instead, No. 2 seed Manteno fell 25-19, 25-19 to No. 1 Chicago Christian in the first of Tuesday’s semifinals while No. 2 Beecher lost to No. 4 Pontiac 25-12, 25-20.

For Manteno (31-6), the loss ended its longest postseason run in nearly a decade.

After beating Seneca last week to win their first regional title since 2017, the Panthers were aiming to win their first sectional title since 1989. They ultimately came up a bit short against the Knights.

“Obviously it wasn’t the best situation tonight, but they worked so hard all season,” head coach Alexis Hosselton said. “Conference champs, regional champs, and going into this season we were not expecting this much success.

“We knew we could be successful because they’re such a great group and they work so well together, but for them to come together and actually do it was huge.”

The Panthers got off to a bit of a slow start Tuesday, falling behind 6-0 in the opening set before fighting back to tie it 12-12. The Knights would pull away from there to win the set 25-19.

The second set featured four ties early on, with the latest being 6-6. Manteno trailed just 10-8, but Chicago Christian took control of the set with a 6-0 run from there and went on to win 25-19 again.

While the Panthers will miss in two seniors in Emily Horath and Aubrie Goudreau, their large junior class will return with plenty of experience, anchored by players like middle hitter Maddie Gesky and setter Danika Fletcher, both already three-year starters, and outside hitter Maddy Belisle, who led the team with seven kills Tuesday.

Libero Morgan Derrico will also be back as a senior next season, and freshman middle Olivia McElroy and sophomore outside Kendall Blanchette gained lots of valuable varsity experience.

Hosselton said that this postseason experience will also be beneficial for the team’s returners.

“I told them that we have to, in the very tough matches next year, work on our mental toughness a little more and how to execute and finish those really hard games,” she said. “I think this is going to be a good motivator for this group. They’re going to come back better than ever.”

Beecher (23-13) continued its dominance of the River Valley Conference during the regular season, extending its conference winning streak to 71 games, and then won its first regional title since 2022.

Tuesday’s loss ended Beecher’s hopes for a first sectional title since 2006.

The 2025 Bobcats were an experienced group with eight seniors in Elena Kvasnicka, Emily Avelar, Ava Pattenaude, Aubrey Tiltges, Liliana Irwin, Destiny Moutrey, Lucy Doran and Molly Vladika.

Head coach Jaida Schroeder said this senior core will be missed.

“My captain Elena Kvasnicka has been All-Conference for two years in a row, and she’s my No. 1 player and No. 1 outside,” she said. “Emily Avelar, my other outside, is so smart and such a high volleyball I.Q., and just knows where to place and when to place the ball.

“My setter Ava Pattenaude has grown so much as a player just this year, and I’m so glad she had pushed herself this season.”

Much like Manteno did in the first semifinal Tuesday, Beecher fell into an early hole in their match against Pontiac.

The Bobcats trailed 7-0 in the opening set and later saw the Indians close the set on a 5-0 run to take it 25-12. They trailed 20-10 in the second set, and managed to battle back a bit before ultimately falling 25-19.

Looking ahead, Schroeder said this season’s experienced core set a great example for freshman Sydney Kettman and sophomore Anahi Lagunas. Along with junior setter Mallory Berry outside hitter Natalie Soch, they will look to continue the program’s RVC reign in 2026.

“We have a freshman and sophomore on the team, and (the seniors) have just been so kind and so helpful to those girls,” Schroeder said. “...I want to see (the returners) being aggressive, pushing through the hard points and giving everything that they can.”