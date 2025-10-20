Authorities identify victims of Friday’s fatal crash

Numerous crashes have occurred at the two-way stop intersection of Kankakee County 12000 North Road, or County Line Road, and Illinois Route 50. County Line Road also intersects with Illinois Route 1 north of Grant Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The two victims in Friday’s double fatal crash on the Kankakee/Will County line and Illinois Route 50 have been identified.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said Tejaswi Patha, a 35-year-old Aurora woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was an occupant in a minivan struck by a semitractor-trailer at the intersection of County Line Road (12000 North Road, Kankakee County) and Illinois Route 50 south of Peotone.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Ramadan Patha, a 55-year-old Plainfield woman, was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center.

Four other passengers were taken to other hospitals by ambulance. A juvenile was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Manhattan Fire Protection District said in a news release.

Where the crash occurred has been the site of numerous serious and fatal accidents in the past two years.

Illinois State Police said they were dispatched about 7:37 p.m. to Illinois Route 50 and Kankakee County 12000 North Road.

Gessner said it appeared the minivan was traveling east on 12000 North Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The semi was traveling north on Illinois 50 and crashed into the side of the minivan.

According to the Manhattan Fire Protection District, upon their arrival, there were multiple occupants trapped in the minivan.

Monee, Manteno, Frankfort and University Park fire districts were called to the scene to assist. A LifeStar medical helicopter also was requested to the scene.

Crews remained on-scene for several hours assisting the ISP with the investigation and scene safety. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the ISP, according to the release.

Two recent crashes

On Sept. 22, state police investigated a two-vehicle crash at the site that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

On Aug. 8, James Trotter, of Frankfort, died as a result of a three-vehicle crash at the site.

“This crash represents another serious and fatal incident at the intersection of Route 50 and County Line Road, a location that continues to present significant safety concerns for motorists and emergency responders,” Manhattan Fire said in a news release.