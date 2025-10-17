Kankakee boys soccer secures unbeaten conference season: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Kankakee 4, Rich Township 1: The Kays (17-6, 8-0 Southland) put the final touches on their first-ever Southland title-winning season Thursday, securing an unbeaten conference season in their regular season finale on the road. They open regional play on Oct. 20, with their most recent loss having come on Sept. 20.

No individual stats were available.

Beecher 4, Herscher 0: Wences Baumgartner netted a pair of goals while Trevor Panozzo and Gavin Graham added one apiece as the Bobcats (18-5-1) picked up a home nonconference win in their regular-season finale. Panozzo also had an assist, as did Dominic Bresnahan and Conner Cochrane. Stanley Detjen made five saves.

No individual stats were available for Herscher (14-6-2).

Girls volleyball

RVC Tournament

Grant Park d. Gardner-South Wilmington 19-25, 25-16, 25-18: After dropping the opening set, the Dragons (16-12) rallied for a comeback win to punch their ticket to the RVC Tournament title match on Monday. No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

For Gardner-South Wilmington (17-10), Kayla Scheuber had eight kills and 15 digs while Liv Siano had 14 assists, seven digs and six kills.

Donovan d. St. Anne 23-25, 25-16, 25-19: In the consolation bracket at the RVC Tournament, Donovan (13-13) came back to defeat St. Anne (9-13). No individual stats were available for Donovan.

For St. Anne, Demi Duncan had five kills and four blocks and Tessa DeYoung added five kills.

Regular season

Kankakee d. Thornwood 25-21, 25-14: No individual stats were available for the Kays (14-8, 8-2 Southland) from their home win Thursday. It was Kankakee’s sixth win in a row overall and third straight conference win.

Manteno d. Peotone 25-21, 25-21: Maddie Gesky had eight kills to help lead the Panthers (23-4, 12-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) to a home win over the Blue Devils (18-10, 7-6 ICE). Danika Fletcher had seven assists and four digs for Manteno, while Leah Donnelly had six assists and three aces.

For Peotone, Mia Connolley had eight kills and 12 digs, Allie Werner had 14 assists and Ella Stupegia had 17 digs.

Wilmington d. Reed-Custer 25-21, 25-13: Behind a big night from Rachel Smith, Wilmington (23-3, 12-1 ICE) picked up a conference win for their 10th win in a row. Smith led the team in both kills (eight) and digs (14) while Melia Hincherick was close behind six kills and 13 digs.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer (3-26, 0-13 ICE).

Coal City d. Herscher 27-25, 25-23: It was as close as it could be for a two-set win for visiting Coal City (15-15-1, 7-6 ICE) over an upset-minded Herscher (7-25, 3-9 ICE) on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Coalers.

No individual stats were available for either team.

Watseka d. Hoopeston 26-28, 25-17, 25-12: The Warriors (19-10, 6-3 Vermilion Valley Conference) ran away with the second and third set after dropping a close opener to pick up a conference win on the road. Noelle Schroeder had 18 digs and three aces, Thayren Rigsby had eight kills and Liana Navas had 12 assists.

Lockport d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-17, 25-11: No individual stats were available from the Boilermakers’ (17-11, 1-6 Southwest Suburban Conference) road conference loss to the second-place Porters.