Beecher, G-SW, Grant Park sweep ways to RVC semis: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

River Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals

Beecher d. Clifton Central 25-15, 25-15: At Beecher, no individual stats were available for the top-seeded Bobcats (14-10), who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against either Grace Christian or Tri-Point.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets (7-19).

Gardner-South Wilmington d. St. Anne 25-20, 25-11: At Gardner-South Wilmington, no individual stats were available for the No. 2 seed Panthers (17-9), who will face Grant Park in Thursday’s semifinals.

Tessa DeYoung had four kills for St. Anne (9-12).

Grant Park d. Donovan 29-27, 25-15: At Grant Park, the Dragons (15-12) won a thrilling first set and held on in the second to make a semifinal push over Donovan (12-14). No individual stats were available for either team.

Regular season

Bishop McNamara d. Hope Academy 25-10, 25-10: At home, Bishop McNamara (8-10, 4-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference) scored a senior night win. No individual stats were available.

Lincoln-Way Central d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-22, 25-19: At Lincoln-Way Central, Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to 17-10 and 1-5 in the Southwest Suburban Conference. No individual stats were available.

Manteno d. Lisle 23-25, 25-19, 25-20: At home, the Panthers (22-4, 11-1) kept stride with Wilmington atop the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Maddy Belisle recorded 11 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Maddie Gesky added eight kills, five blocks, three digs and an ace. Danika Fletcher registered 16 assists, 10 digs, three kills and an ace. Morgan Derrico and Kendall Blanchette each had 15 digs.

Peotone d. Coal City 25-19, 25-21: At Coal City, Peotone (18-9, 7-5 ICE) avenged last month’s home loss to the Coalers. Mia Connolley had six kills, a block and an ace. Alexa Matichak had five kills, one more than Cora Pagliarulo, Allie Werner had 15 assists, four aces and three kills. Ella Stupegia had 14 digs and an ace.

No individual stats were available for Coal City (14-14-1, 5-6).

Cissna Park d. Schlarman 25-12, 25-15: In Danville, Cissna Park (24-1, 10-0) continued its perfect run through the Vermilion Valley Conference. Sophie Duis had nine kills, one ahead of Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm. Neukomm added five digs, and Lucht added a pair of aces, as did Ella Schluter. Schluter’s seven assists were two behind Mady Marcott.

Watseka d. Salt Fork 25-17, 25-23: At home, Watseka (19-10, 6-3 VVC) got eight kills and a block from Gabby Kohl, 20 digs from Noelle Schroeder, 13 assists from Liana Navas, five kills and two aces from Avery Pufahl and five kills and an ace from Thayren Rigsby.

Boys soccer

Kankakee 8, Crete-Monee 0: No individual stats were available for Kankakee (15-6, 7-0 Southland Athletic Conference) in the Kays’ road win.