Fire at Kankakee apartment complex causes $25,000 in damages

A kitchen fire started by unattended frying food left two apartments uninhabitable in a 12-unit complex in the 200 block of Crestlane on Kankakee’s east side Monday night.

Firefighters responded at approximately 9:50 p.m., Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

There was significant damage to the apartment where the fire started and an adjacent unit, LaRoche said.

A downstairs tenant needed medical care for an unrelated issue and was transported to the hospital.

Damage was estimated at approximately $25,000, LaRoche said.

Firefighters were on scene for two hours. There were no fire related injuries, LaRoche said.

Kankakee was assisted by Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone departments, LaRoche said.