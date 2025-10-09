Beecher, Momence win RVC Tournament semifinals: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

River Valley Conference Tournament semifinals

Beecher 8, Grant Park 0: At home, Beecher (16-5-1) got seven second-half goals to advance to Saturday’s championship game after a 10-0 regular season RVC run. Wences Baumgartner had four goals and an assist. Sebastian Villa added a pair of goals and Vince Durante and Paxton Gorcowski each tickled the twine. Connoer Cochrane notched two assists and Gavin Graham, Tyler Olsen and Luca Sadus each had one. Stanley Detjin had a pair of saves.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons (7-11-2).

Momence 4, St. Anne 2: Brigham Hays scored two early goals to put St. Anne (12-8) ahead, but host Momence (10-8) scored four unanswered goals to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Beecher.

Ulises Garcia Herrera scored the first three Momence goals and assisted Alexis Pena’s goal in the final seconds.

Regular season

Coal City 9, Sandwich 0: Julian Micetich scored twice while Dylan Fatlan, Jake Peters, Kaleb Reinert, Luke Munsterman, Carter Hollis, Carsen Hart and Colton Siron each scored in Coal City’s (17-3) home win.

Girls volleyball

Kankakee d. Grant Park 12-25, 25-23, 25-20: At home, Kankakee (10-8) bounced back from a first-set slump to secure its ninth straight season with double-digit wins. No individual stats were available for the Kays or the Dragons (14-12).

Donovan d. St. Anne 25-16, 17-25, 25-12: Donovan (12-13, 4-5 River Valley Conference) held on for a road rivalry win. Bailey Hennieke had 12 digs, four aces and two kills. Chloe Ponton added six digs and four kills.

Demi Duncan and Tessa DeYoung paced the Cardinals (8-11, 4-5) with six kills apiece. Duncan added four aces and two blocks. Tatum Kirkland had eight assists, two kills and an ace.

Illiana Christian d. Bishop McNamara 25-17, 18-25, 25-21: No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish (6-9) from their nonconference loss at home.