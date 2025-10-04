Kankakee man, 62, shot and killed Friday night

A 62-year-old Kankakee man was shot and killed late Friday night on the city’s north side.

According to Kankakee police, the man, who have been identified at Robert Greene III, was laying in the street near the curb in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue when they arrived on the scene at 10:07 p.m. Friday.

The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

This incident marks the third homicide in Kankakee in 2025. The city suffered two homicides on New Year’s Day.

As of Saturday morning, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Kankakee Fire Department paramedics transported Greene to Riverside Medical Center. Despite lifesaving efforts, Greene died a short time later.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, in a response on the Kankakee website, said he is sadden to have received the call late Friday regarding a homicide.

“This tragic event should not happen and doesn’t have to happen in our community,” he wrote. “We are better and our neighbors should never live in fear of violence next to them.

“Great strides have been happening with public safety for our City, but the news of a death due to a shooting is a setback and disappointing,” he wrote.

Curtis also pleaded that anyone with insight or knowledge of what may have happened should reach out and “let’s bring justice for the victim and our community!”

Kankakee police secured the area and detectives processed the scene. Several witnesses have been identified. Witness statements have been provided to police.

This incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kankakee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426 or submit anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463).