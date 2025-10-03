Bourbonnais teen trying to win Halloween contest

Faith McCarthy, of Bourbonnais, is competing in Face of Halloween contest sponsored by Starlight Children's Foundations (Photo Provided By Lisa McCarthy)

How much does Faith McCarthy like Halloween?

Besides her bedroom being all things Halloween, the 19-year-old McCarthy, of Bourbonnais, has worked at the Spirit store the past two years.

“I just found it was interesting,” the 2025 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate said.

Faith is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Kankakee Community College.

It is no surprise to her mother about Faith’s passion for Halloween.

“She loves everything Halloween related,” Lisa McCarthy said.

Mom has even turned into a fan of Halloween as well.

Faith McCarthy poses with her brother, Noah, and Chucky. (Photo Provided By Lisa McCarthy)

“I am big on Christmas, but Halloween is a fun time of year too.”

It is Faith’s love for Halloween that has her competing in the Face of Halloween, a fundraiser for Starlight Children’s Foundation.

In 1982, filmmaker Peter Samuelson and his cousin, actress Emma Samms, started the foundation, according to its website.

Starlight’s programs include providing hospital wear, games, and deliveries to hospitalized children.

Faith was one of 300,000 contestants at the start of this year’s competition.

Faith McCarthy's QR code for Face of Halloween contest. (QR Code Provided By Lisa McCarthy)

Now she is one of 3,000 left.

Faith’s next round of voting begins next week, Lisa McCarthy said.

You can vote for Faith at faceofhalloween.org/2025/faith-mccarthy or by using a QR code.

You can vote once for free or donate to the Starlight Children’s Foundation at different amounts that equal multiple votes.

The winner gets to meet Jamie Lee Curtis at a charity event, meet Matthew Lillard later this year, and attempt to survive the night during a ghost hunt alongside Kane Hodder.

It should be no surprise that Faith is a big fan of horror movies.

“Everything about me reads Halloween. I love scary movies and would die to be in one,” Faith said on her voting page.

Her favorite characters include Art the Clown, Chucky, Ghostface (from Scream), and Annabelle.

“[Faith] is all things Halloween,” Lisa McCarthy explained.

That includes making 4-year-old brother Noah’s Halloween costumes. He went as Chucky last year.

“He got quite a few compliments,” Faith said.

One of the questions asked of contestants is their most memorable Halloween experiences.

Faith’s answer:

“Going to Zak [Bagan’s] haunted museum [in Nevada]. I was able to get this through hard work of selling 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. It was a lot of work and dedication but it was one of my dreams. Sometimes dreams really do come true, you just have to believe and have Faith.”