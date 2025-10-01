St. Anne volleyball scores sweep of Momence: uesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

St. Anne d. Momence 25-16, 25-18: The Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 River Valley Conference) surged to a sweep over their RVC rivals. Tessa DeYoung had eight kills and two digs. Demi Duncan had four kills and aces apiece while Tatum and Quinlin Kirkland each had nine assists.

No individual stats were available for Momence (4-15, 0-7).

Manteno d. Herscher 25-15, 25-18: The Panthers (19-3, 8-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) left Herscher (4-17, 1-5) with a two-set win. Maddie Gesky had eight kills and a pair of blocks. Morgan Derrico added nine digs, three aces and an assist. Kendall Blanchette also had nine digs to go along with three aces and two kills. Leah Donnelly added seven assists, five digs and two aces.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Wilmington d. Peotone 25-19, 25-16: No individual stats were available for the Wildcats, who improved to 17-3 and 7-1 in the ICE with the road win.

Mia Connolley paced Peotone (14-8, 3-5 ICE) with 12 kills. Allie Werner had 15 assists and Cora Pagliarulo had five kills.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm d. Watseka 25-17, 25-22: At home, the Warriors (16-7, 4-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) dropped their first conference game of 2025. Noelle Schroeder had a team-high 15 digs. Gabby Kohl had four kills, Danica Lemenager had four aces, Liana Navas had 12 assists and Thayren Rigsby had two blocks.

Donovan d. Illinois Lutheran 26-24, 25-13: The Wildcats (8-11, 3-5) scored a road RVC win behind Layne Heffelfinger’s 15 kills and six digs. Lily Anderson had 17 assists and five digs. Chloe Ponton added three kills, seven digs and two aces.

Boys soccer

Herscher 9, Reed-Custer 0: Luis Parra scored five goals and an assist to lead Herscher (13-3-2, 2-2), who scored the road ICE win. Rowan Keigher had a hat trick and pair of assists. Landon McMillin also scored. Jacob Benoit, Owen Bollino, Kanden Venckauskas and Drake Bushey each had an assist. Gabriel Kelly had a pair of saves.

Vinny Bollino had eight saves for the Comets (4-12-1, 1-5). Nathan Hughes had two saves.

Manteno 2, Lisle 1: On the road, Manteno (12-5-2, 4-0) got goals from Ben Froeschle and Eric Eldridge, both assisted by Dylan Polito.