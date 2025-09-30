Gotion delivers Rivian EV squad car donation to Manteno Police

The new Manteno Police Rivian EV squad car is displayed in downtown Manteno on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, as Gotion, the lithium battery plant in Manteno, officially handed over the keys of the donated vehicle. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Manteno Police Department officially added a Rivian electric vehicle donated by Gotion to its fleet on Thursday.

Gathering in downtown Manteno just ahead of the annual Oktoberfest celebration kickoff, Gotion Vice President of Manufacturing Mark Kreusel handed the keys to Manteno Chief of Police Alan Swinford.

Manteno’s electric squad addition, a fully-equipped, white R1S model Rivian SUV, is valued at $130,000.

It joins other electric vehicles being used as squad cars around the country. Some Rivian police cars are being used in California, but this will be the first one in Illinois, Swinford said.

Swinford noted the uniqueness of the donation, putting Manteno on the map as the first department in Illinois to use an EV squad.

Gotion Vice President of Manufacturing Mark Kreusel, left center, handed the keys to the donated Rivian EV squad car to Manteno Chief of Police Alan Swinford, right center, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in a ceremony in downtown Manteno. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The donation didn’t come without debate at the Sept. 15, 2025, village board meeting.

The board voted 4-2 to accept the donation of the Rivian police car by Gotion, the lithium battery plant in Manteno.

Trustees voting in favor of the donation were CJ Boudreau, Todd Crockett, Joel Gesky and Annette Zimbelman. Trustees Michael Barry and Peggy Vaughn voted against the donation.

Boudreau said the donation is a good thing, noting that the village has paid $97,000 for two new squad cars over the past year.

“This is a free, detailed $130,000 car,” he said following the Sept. 15 meeting. “I hear fiscal responsibility. We’re spending too much money on all this kind of stuff.”

A poster sharing cost saving and performance facts accompanies the new Manteno Police Rivian EV squad car displayed in downtown Manteno on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, as Gotion, the lithium battery plant in Manteno, officially handed over the keys of the donated vehicle to the department. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Shaw Local News Network correspondent Chris Breach contributed to this story.