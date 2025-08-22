Ribbon cut at Kankakee’s Bird Park

Members of the Kankakee Valley Park District board and staff celebrate as they cut the ribbon at Bird Park on Aug. 20, 2025, following the $1.2 million improvement project to the Kankakee park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As the sun peeked through the trees near Bird Park’s Don Palzer Bandshell on Wednesday evening, the Kankakee Valley Park District staff and board of commissioners gathered with ribbon and giant scissors in hand.

The group would be cutting the ribbon on the $1.2 million improvement project that replaced the playground, renovated the splash pad, refurbished the bandshell and constructed a meditation garden and labyrinth.

KVPD Executive Director Ross Bruni handed out thanks to all that played a part in the project, including past and present board members, numerous staff members and city officials as well as former executive director Dayna Heitz.

Bruni also thanked the community for their patience in reference to the delayed opening of the splash pad, which postponed the original ribbon cutting.

“All projects require buy-in and support of everyone in the community and we thank the KVPD residents for their input and patience during this process,” Bruni said.

The splash pad’s opening on Aug. 6 signified the final piece of the puzzle being put into place at the KVPD’s flagship park at 893 W. Station St., following the playground’s opening on May 9.

The splash pad at Bird Park in Kankakee opened Aug. 6, after some delays, as part of the $1.2 million improvement project. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Construction on the project began in October 2024 with the anticipated completion set for May 2025, coincidentally in conjunction with the park district’s 100th anniversary.

A $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources helped fund the $1.2 million project.

The other $600,000 comes from funding that state Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., D-Chicago, helped secure in the state’s budget.

“With the support of grants from OSLAD and Senator Sims, we are making significant strides in enhancing our beloved park’s facilities and accessibility,” the KVPD said in a statement ahead of the project.

“We are excited about the progress we’ve made and the positive changes these improvements will bring to Bird Park. These enhancements will create a more vibrant, accessible and enjoyable space for our entire community.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by the park’s second installment of its Rockin’ the River concert series, hosted at the bandshell alongside food trucks and beverage sales, and attendees settled in to enjoy an evening of music.

For upcoming events, visit kvpd.com.