Kankakee stabbing leads to arrest of woman

A woman is recovering at a local hospital after she was stabbed in the neck by another woman late Thursday night in Kankakee.

According to Kankakee police, 43-year-old Lamonica L. McIntosh was identified by the victim as allegedly having stabbed her on the left side of her neck during an altercation at approximately 11:14 p.m. in the 400 block of South Rosewood Avenue.

The 34-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Kankakee Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police recovered evidence from the scene, including clothing and blood in the alley in the 400 block of South Rosewood Avenue.

Multiple witness statements corroborated the victim’s account of events.

McIntosh was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

She was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, where she awaits a detention hearing.

The Kankakee Police Department said they continue to investigate this case. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Investigations Division at 815-933-0426 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.