Iroquois West boys golf tops Beecher by a stroke: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois West 173, Beecher 174, Watseka 194: The Raiders scored a win by the narrowest of margins over the defending Class 1A State qualifying Bobcats at Shagbark Golf Club in Onarga Wednesday. Brody Mueller earned medalist with a 39 to pace the Raiders, who got 44s from Bryce Rogers and Ashton Ehman and a 46 from Malaci Ark.

Peyton Serafin’s 40 propelled Beecher. Charlie Nowak and Jacob Benck each shot a 44, two strokes above Danny Vallos.

Jack Hutchinson and Andrew Snowden each shot a 46 to lead Watseka. Andrew Yates and Caleb Mustered each had 51s.

St. Anne/Central 182, Grant Park 251, Donovan 265: The Cardinals were dominant in River Valley Conference action Thursday, where they won by nearly 70 strokes. No individual stats were available for St. Anne/Central nor Donovan.

The Dragons reached their score with a 54 from JT Huante, a 64 from Micah Hoekstra, a 65 from Taggart Thompson and a 68 from Isaiah Salin.

Manteno 195, Illinois Lutheran 223: The Panthers scored a comfortable nonconference win at Aspen Ridge. Medalist Landon Bukowski scored a 37 on the day, followed by Liam Jedlicka (45), Carson Russert (54) and Gavin Woods (59).

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois West 200, Watseka 213, Beecher 224: The Raiders made it a sweep across the boys and girls Wednesday. Kaia Kimmel was the lone golfer to break 50, finishing with a 39. She was joined on the scorecard by Karsyn Arie (50), Paige Miller (54) and Aubrey Chandler (57).

Aimsley Urban’s 50 led Watseka, followed by Kyah Westerfield (51), Rennah Barrett (52) and Camile Holohan (60).

The Bobcats’ score came from Kaylee Zelhart’s 51, Fiona Hagen-Storbeck’s 53, Katy Gregory’s 59 and matching 61s from Sam Loftin and Isabelle Herrera.