Frankfort man died in 3-vehicle crash Friday

James Trotter, of Frankfort, was identified as the person who died as a result of a three-vehicle crash Friday on the Kankakee County and Will County line at East 12000N Road.

The 70-year-old Trotter was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Illinois State Police Troop 5 said the crash occurred at approximately 7:31 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates Trotter and two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The road was closed from 7:47 a.m. to 12:18 p.m., state police said.

There is no further information available at this time, state police said.