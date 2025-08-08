Two injured in east Kankakee shooting

Two people suffered gunshot wounds outside of the Crestlane Apartments in east Kankakee following an argument which started regarding parking spaces.

Kankakee police said about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of gunshot. Upon arriving at the location just off of East Court Street, they were informed that two people – a 9-year-old boy and a women – had been hit by gunfire.

The boy was shot in the hip. The woman was shot in her leg.

Both victims had been taken to a Kankakee hospital by a private vehicle before police arrived.

The boy later was flown to a Chicago hospital. The women remains hospitalized as of Friday.

The injuries are being described as non-life threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute regarding a parking space between apartment residents had taken place at 200 Crestlane Drive.

The argument escalated into a fight involving multiple people. At some point during the fight, a gun was fired.

Two people were detained for questioning and a gun was recovered at a nearby apartment. It also was learned the resident of the apartment were the gun was found did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and completing additional interviews.

“This is a reckless act of violence that endangered numerous lives, including that of a young child,” Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said in a news release. “Our officers responded swiftly, secured the scene, and worked through the night to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information are urged to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.