Fatality on Route 50 at Kankakee/Will county line Friday

There is at least one fatality from a Friday morning, three-vehicle accident along Illinois Route 50 at the Kankakee and Will County line.

A spokesperson with the Illinois State Police said the accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. Friday along Route 50 at West County Line Road (12000N Road).

All lanes were closed. District 5 troopers responded to the scene.

Three occupants were transported to an area hospital with injuries. One occupant was later pronounced dead.

There is no further information available at this time.