KVPD’s splash pad gets green light to open

The long out-of-order splash pad at Bird Park in Kankakee is now ready for those seeking run and heat relief. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Just in time for the next spell of hot temperatures and high humidity, Kankakee Valley Park District has some good news.

The Bird Park splash pad will open on Wednesday, KVPD Executive Director Ross Bruni said.

It will be open for splashing from noon to 4 p.m.

The dedication of the updated Bird Park is slated for later this week, Bruni said.

The splash pad was part of a $1.2 million project that updated the playground and refurbished the Don Palzer Bandshell.

“The splash pad is all good,” Bruni said. “They used a fiberglass material that acts as good if not better than rebar.”

At last week’s KVPD Board of Commissioners meeting, Bruni updated members about a meeting between the park district, the builder of the splash pad and the project’s general contractor.

Bruni explained that the general contractor inspected the pad, but did not detect any rebar used in the concrete.

At last Wednesday’s meeting, it was learned that the fiberglass material was used, Bruni said.

It was just the latest twist in refurbishing the splash pad after sitting broken for several years.

They also had plumbing and electrical issues.