87th Momence Glad Fest begins

Zoey Kleinert, a 2021 Gladiolus Festival princess candidate, is assisted by members of the Momence Honor Guard on during the coronation program at Momence High School. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

It is one of Kankakee County’s most cherished community festivals, and it begins again this week.

The 87th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival officially begins at the River Street Stage as the weekend’s royalty – the fest’s princess and queen candidates - will be crowned at the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

And then the action begins as the city along the banks of the Kankakee River transforms itself into all things Glad Fest, said event co-chairwoman, Lorri Simpson.

The Glad Fest is also honoring a pair of volunteers, one as a parade grand marshal and the other as a junior grand marshal.

Lupe Hernandez, a longtime fest volunteer and lifelong Momence resident, will serve as the Grand Street Parade grand marshal. The parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hernandez has served 15 years on the Glad Fest board.

She has served as the Volunteer Coordinator for all events, including the Cash Bash and the “We Honor Those Who Serve and Protect” breakfast.

For the Kids’ Parade, Ashay Dangerfield, daughter of Angie Love and Wayne Dangerfield and an eighth-grade student in the soon-to-be-started Momence Junior High School year, will serve as junior grand marshal.

Ashay is the current Illinois Elementary School Association’s Class 2A 7th Grade Girls’ State Track and Field champion in the 100-meter dash with a winning time of 12.99 seconds.

She is also the silver medalist in the 200-meter dash and was a member of the girls’ 4x200-meter relay team, which placed 7th in the state meet competition.

Schedule of events:

Wednesday, August 6

7 p.m. - Princess and Queen coronation, River Street Stage, located on East River Street. Free admission.

Thursday, August 7

6:30 p.m. - Kid’s Parade, Washington Street.

7 to 11 p.m. - Carnival at the Je-Neir School grounds. Admission is $1; unlimited ride wristband $30

Friday, August 8

Noon to 4 p.m. - Glad Fest Logo T-shirt Tie Dyeing at the Reviewing Stand

3 p.m. - Glad Run for Children at the Reviewing Stand. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Parade of old cars

6 p.m. - Main Street Parade

The Parade of Old Cars kicks off the Momence Gladiolus Festival Main Street Parade in 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

6:30 to 11 p.m. - Carnival at Je-Neir school

8 to midnight - NAWTY at River Street Stage, $5 admission

7:30 p.m. - Beer Garden opens. Must be age 21 or older to enter

Saturday, August 9

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Car show and Flea, Craft and Antique Market at Island Park, $3 admission

8:30 a.m. - 5K and 10K River Run/Walk, hosted by Hearts4 Aman

3 p.m. - Grand Street Parade

4 to 10:30 p.m. - Carnival at Je-Neir

8 p.m.-midnight - The South Side Social Club at River Street Stage, $5 admission. Beer garden opens at 7:30 p.m. Must be age 21 or older to enter

10 p.m. - Glad Fest 31 Day Early Bird Raffle Drawing, River Street Stage

Sunday, August 10

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Tractor Show and Flea, Craft and Antique Market, Island Park, $3 admission

9 a.m. - FFA Tractor Battle. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Battle of the Blue and Gold.

11 a.m. - Kiddie Tractor Pull.

11 a.m. - Beer & Bloody Mary Garden; Bean Bag Tournament, River Street Stage.

Noon to 4 p.m. - Bean Bag Tournament and beer garden.

For more information, visit gladfest.com.