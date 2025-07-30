What to watch for: 5 preseason girls volleyball storylines for Kankakee County

Just as quickly as last spring’s prep sports season ended, a new season of fall action is almost upon us. Once girls volleyball action begins on Aug. 25, here are the top storylines to look out for in the Daily Journal area.

Can Cissna Park, Addison Lucht 3-peat?

One of the area’s most consistent, successful programs since its inception in 1984, Cissna Park’s been enjoying another surge in recent years with four straight seasons of at least 30 wins and back-to-back trips to the Class 1A State Finals. With all but two players back from last year’s third-place team, including the three-headed monster of seniors Addison Lucht, Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis, the Timberwolves are eyeing a championship appearance this year. And if they make it, there’s a good chance Lucht will also earn her third straight Daily Journal Player of the Year award.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Emilee Fitzgerald (8) celebrates scoring a point near the end of the second set during the Boilermakers' victory in two sets, 25-12, 25-11, over Kankakee in the All-City matchup on Sept. 10, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley-Bourbonnais looks to keep All-City stronghold

The last time a team other than Bradley-Bourbonnais held the All-City title in girls volleyball, the upcoming senior class was starting preschool. The Boilermakers made it a dozen straight All-City championships last year, but if they look for a lucky No. 13, they’ll do so with almost a totally new cast of characters. Head coach Leigh Reiniche will look to replace 83% of the team’s kills, 53% of their blocks, 85% of their digs and 70% of their assists from a year ago. For over a decade, replenishing that well hasn’t been much of an issue for the Boilers, at least in All-City action. But with Bishop McNamara returning several key pieces and Kankakee under former standout Lauren Penrod’s leadership for the second season, the competition could be quite thick.

Wilmington's Maggie Lindsey, left, and Rachel Smith jump to block during the Wildcats 2024 Class 2A Manteno Sectional semifinal against Chicago University. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Can Wilmington keep ICE crown, take next step?

With Rachel Smith on the outside and Molly Southall on the right side, Wilmington has as lethal of a hitting duo back in the fold as anyone around. The Wildcats were undefeated Illinois Central Eight Conference champions and made the Class 2A Super Sixteen before a sectional title match loss to Chicago University. Several conference foes, namely longtime rivals Manteno, Peotone and Coal City, will look to dethrone their conference crown. In fact, aside from Cissna Park’s quartet of Lucht, Neukomm, Duis and Ella Schluter, the only other area teams returning multiple Daily Journal All-Area first-teamers all hail from the ICE. Wilmington boasts Smith and Southall while Manteno’s Maddie Gesky and Danika Fletcher and Peotone’s Mia Connolly and Allie Werner return.

Will Beecher’s unbeaten RVC streak reach a decade?

There’s dominance, and then there’s what Beecher volleyball has done to the rest of the River Valley Conference. They ran through conference play a perfect 12-0 last year, their ninth undefeated RVC season in a row. They haven’t lost an RVC tilt since before the COVID-19 pandemic, a 2-1 tilt to Gardner-South Wilmington in 2019. Including the RVC Tournament, that’s 59 conference wins in a row going into this year, and with RVC Player of the Year Elena Kvasnicka leading a deep crop of returning talent, their goals aren’t changing this year.

Bishop McNamara's Kate Dole hits the ball over a block by Peotone's Cora Pagliarulo, left, and Jersey Slone during the Blue Devils' victory in three sets, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, over Bishop McNamara on Sept. 23, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Who will emerge in Class 2A?

Whether it’s the bevy of ICE teams, the Bobcats, Bishop McNamara or teams to the south like Watseka, there’s never a shortage of talented mid-sized programs around town. Through conference matchups, regular season games and tournament action, these teams will all jab plenty of blows with one another by the time late October brings the start of regional play, making it always a mystery as to who has the upper hand in the one-and-done postseason.

In addition to Wilmington’s sectional title game appearance, Bishop McNamara made it a regional four-peat and would love to add one for the thumb. But Coal City, Peotone, Beecher and Watseka have all won at least one regional since the pandemic. And while they haven’t won one since ending their regional four-peat in 2017, Manteno has had five seasons of 20-plus wins since then.