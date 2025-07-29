Kankakee County Fair kicks off Wednesday at the fairgrounds

Fairgoers take a spin on the swings at the carnival during the 2023 Kankakee County Fair. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee County Fair opens its five-day run Wednesday.

The annual celebration of all things agriculture runs through Sunday, Aug. 3.

All the fun takes place at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds located south of Kankakee on U.S. Route 45/52 and 4000S Road.

Gates open each day at 7 a.m.

The general admission cost $10 daily.

Carnival rides start at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while on Saturday and Sunday, the carnival opens at 1 p.m.

Fairgoers navigate the entrance to the Modern Midways ride area at the Kankakee County Fair. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Featured events Wednesday include Bunnies on Parade Costume Contest at 4 p.m. in the rabbit barn, 4-H Garden Tractor Rodeo at 5 p.m. in the Implement Area and Kankakee Speedway racing, with hot laps beginning at 6:15 p.m. and races to follow at 7 p.m.

Thursday events include a carnival special from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring the sale of unlimited rides wristbands for $30. The Extreme School Bus Figure 8 demo derby starts at 7 p.m. and live music by the Back Paiges starts at 8 p.m.

On Friday, the Demolition Derby headlines the evening at 7 p.m. with the $30 unlimited carnival rides wristband deal running from 6 to 10 p.m. The 4-H Showman of Showmen competition begins at 6:30 p.m. Live music from John David Daily starts at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the IPA Truck and Tractor Pull begins in the grandstand area at 11 a.m. The 4-H Livestock Auction begins at 1 p.m. and the IPRA Championship Rodeo rides at 7 p.m. at the grandstands to close out the night.

Saturday also features another $30 unlimited rides wristband deal from 1 to 5 p.m. Live music from the Nashville Electric Company starts at 4 p.m. with The South Side Social Club performing at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, the Antique Tractor Pulls are featured at 9:30 a.m. with the Ag Olympics taking place beginning at 2 p.m.

Another carnival special featuring the $30 unlimited rides special takes place from 1-5 p.m. and from 5-9 p.m.

The Beater Bonanza kicks off at 6 p.m. ahead of the closing of the 2025 fair at 9 p.m. Sunday.

A chicken pokes its head through a cage in the poultry barn at the Kankakee County Fair. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Alongside the daily grandstand events, various 4-H shows kick off each morning and afternoon, featuring the hard work of young agriculture competitors.

For more information and the full schedule, visit kankakeefair.org.