Youth, Kankakee police raise awareness through Bike Against Violence event

Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donell Austin, center, helps lead the pack along East Chestnut Street in Kankakee during the annual Bike Against Violence ride on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

About 25 bikers readied their rides Tuesday evening to carry a message throughout the streets of Kankakee – stop the violence.

Hosted by Kankakee United, Kankakee Forgives, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services and the Kankakee Police, the group gathered at the Youth For Christ City Life Center on East Court Street.

Before bike tires met pavement alongside an escort of Kankakee police squad cars and cycling officers, organization leaders and city officials addressed the crowd, which included students from grade school through high school.

Young participants depart on the annual Bike Against Violence ride on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from the Youth For Christ City Life Center in Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donell Austin shared the safety rules for the ride, which weaved for about 10 miles throughout various wards across the city.

The route intentionally traveled to areas where gun violence has taken place.

“We’re gonna stop at a couple of places where some people have lost their lives, OK?” Austin prepped the group. “We’re gonna pay some remembrance to them.”

While the experience acknowledged the instances of violence, the goal was for community members to come together to “promote peace, unity and safety” while visibly riding through neighborhoods, according to Kankakee Forgives.

Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donell Austin, center, waves to residents as he helps lead the group along East Chestnut Street in Kankakee during the annual Bike Against Violence ride on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee United youth leader Ernest “EJ” Robertson, 22, of Kankakee, shared a message to the young members of the group.

“Don’t try to get involved in the violence, try to keep it peaceful as you can,” Robertson said. “Don’t let one mistake mess up your future.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis encouraged the group to enjoy the ride and also take in the knowledge that would be shared along the way.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, left of center, speaks to the group ahead of the annual Bike Against Violence ride on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Youth For Christ City Life Center in Kankakee. Also on hand for the event were, from right, Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Donell Austin, also a Kankakee United committee member, Kankakee United outreach coordinator Troy Luie, committee member Rhonda Currie and violence prevention director Johnnie Graham-Wicks. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“When you’re done today ... go back and tell your friends about it,” Curtis said. “Take one nugget away from today. When you go home tonight, and you go to your parents, or you go to your friends, tell them one thing that you learn from tonight, and then spread that [awareness].”

He commended the group of all ages for participating and being part of the “key effort” in working toward a better community by spreading positivity.

“Kankakee is a great place to live, to grow and to prosper,” Curtis said.