And the winners are?

The 42nd Kankakee River Fishing Derby wrapped up last week with the winners receiving their plaques.
The award presentation took place last Wednesday with a cookout at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
“We had 335 entries and those are for families, so there were approximately 1,000 who competed,” Northern Illinois Anglers Association President Ken Munjoy said.
Considering the hot, humid conditions, it was a good number.
“The heat made things difficult but we’re happy people made the effort,” Munjoy said.
This year’s grand champion fish was a Northern pike caught by Jeff Dummer of Kankakee.
Next year, the derby will run from June 26 to July 5.
Category winners were:
Channel catfish: Bill Osborne of Braidwood; 12 pounds, 13 ounces
Crappie: Andy Wood of Momence; 1 pound, 2 ounces
Flathead catfish: David Kletz of Bloomington; 34 pounds, 14 ounces
Large mouth bass: Eric Ewald of Kankakee; 3 pounds, 14 ounces
Northern pike: Jeff Dummer of Kankakee; 11 pounds, 12 ounces
Rock bass: Alaina Schnepf of Momence; 0 pounds, 13 ounces
Rough fish: Fernando Barrera III of Kankakee; 17 pounds, 3 ounces
Small mouth bass: Josh Plucinski of Wilmington; 3 pounds, 6 ounces
Walleye: Darrell Benoit of Bourbonnais; 6 pounds, 15 ounces