And the winners are?

Jeff Dummer, of Kankakee, holds the 11 pound, 12 ounce Northern Pike he caught during the 42nd Kankakee River Fishing Derby. Dummer's catch earned the 2025 Grand Champion Fish award. (Provided by Northern Illinois Anglers Association)

The 42nd Kankakee River Fishing Derby wrapped up last week with the winners receiving their plaques.

The award presentation took place last Wednesday with a cookout at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

“We had 335 entries and those are for families, so there were approximately 1,000 who competed,” Northern Illinois Anglers Association President Ken Munjoy said.

Considering the hot, humid conditions, it was a good number.

“The heat made things difficult but we’re happy people made the effort,” Munjoy said.

This year’s grand champion fish was a Northern pike caught by Jeff Dummer of Kankakee.

Next year, the derby will run from June 26 to July 5.

Category winners were:

Channel catfish: Bill Osborne of Braidwood; 12 pounds, 13 ounces

Crappie: Andy Wood of Momence; 1 pound, 2 ounces

Flathead catfish: David Kletz of Bloomington; 34 pounds, 14 ounces

Large mouth bass: Eric Ewald of Kankakee; 3 pounds, 14 ounces

Northern pike: Jeff Dummer of Kankakee; 11 pounds, 12 ounces

Rock bass: Alaina Schnepf of Momence; 0 pounds, 13 ounces

Rough fish: Fernando Barrera III of Kankakee; 17 pounds, 3 ounces

Small mouth bass: Josh Plucinski of Wilmington; 3 pounds, 6 ounces

Walleye: Darrell Benoit of Bourbonnais; 6 pounds, 15 ounces