Bradley Elementary lighting project bid OK’d

The Bradley Elementary School Board meets on Feb. 13, 2025, inside the multipurpose room of the new addition to Bradley East Elementary School. The board OK'd a bid Thursday for a company to finish replacing the light fixtures throughout the district with brighter, more energy-efficient LED bulbs. (Stephanie Markham)

The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a local company’s bid Thursday for a project to finish replacing light fixtures in District 61.

KPI Electric, of Kankakee, submitted the lowest bid of two companies to replace the light fixtures at Bradley Central for $136,854.

The work at Central began on Monday.

“They are ready to go to fit the timeline to have this complete by the start of the school year,” Superintendent Chris Hammond said.

The light fixtures are being replaced with brighter, more energy-efficient LED bulbs. The process already has been completed at Bradley East along with the district’s administration building and training building.

With the process recently completed at Bradley West, the only building that remains for lighting replacement is Bradley Central.

To help pay for the project, the district will be using a $50,000 School Maintenance Project Grant it received last fall from the state of Illinois.

The district is required to match the state’s dollars spent on the project. Through a ComEd rebate program, the district also can purchase lights at a discount.