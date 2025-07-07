Two injured Sunday in Kankakee shooting

Kankakee police investigated a shooting Sunday afternoon that left two people suffering non-life-threatening injuries. (Submitted photo)

KANKAKEE – Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee.

Kankakee police said at approximately 12:34 p.m. they responded to a shots fired call. Officers located the two shooting victims in a parking lot.

They were transported to Kankakee hospitals, police said.

They were both shot in the lower leg, ankle area, police said,

One firearm was recovered, police said. Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

No further information was available, police said.