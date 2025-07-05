2025 Daily Journal All-Area Girls Track and Field

Manteno’s Klarke Goranson, center, finishes in second place in the 800 run during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

First team

Brooklynn Burdick (Submitted by B)

Brooklynn Burdick, Beecher, sr.

Burdick qualified for state in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters this season. She came up just short of the finals in the 1,600, placing 15th in the prelims with a personal record of 5:20.56. She placed 13th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:53.35.

Jersey Slone (Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Jersey Slone, Bishop McNamara, fr.

Slone took first place in the long jump at four meets this season and finished in the top three of every meet except state, where she finished 16th. She was the Chicagoland Christian Conference Champion and set a PR of 5.25 meters at the All-City Meet on April 28.

Nevaeh Brown (Keppner, Cody)

Nevaeh Brown, Bradley-Bourbonnais, so.

Brown was one of the area’s top sprinters this season, qualifying for state in both the 100 and 200 meters. The Boilermaker co-captain had quite the day at the Lincoln-Way Central Invitational on April 12, running career bests in the 100 (12.12 seconds) and 200 (25.00).

Lia Prairie (Submitted by DJ H)

Lia Prairie, Central, so.

Prairie won River Valley Conference titles in the shot put and discus and qualified for state in both events, her second time for shot put. She finished eighth at state in the shot put with a PR of 11.86 meters. She placed 19th in the discus (34.32), shy of her PR and school record of 35.75.

Kelly O'Connor (Submitted by Molly R)

Kelly O’Connor, Herscher, jr.

Voted Herscher’s track athlete of the year by her teammates, O’Connor made it to state in the 800 and 1,600 meters. She ran a PR of 2:18.12 in the state prelims to qualify for the finals, where she placed 10th. Her 1,600 PR of 5:21.84 was set at sectionals.

Trinity Noble (Submitted by Marques Lowe)

Trinity Noble, Kankakee, jr.

The area’s top sprinter in the 100 meters, Noble won All-City and Southland Athletic Conference titles in the event. She qualified for state in the 100, coming up short of the finals with a PR of 12.01 in the prelims. She was also part of the Kays’ 4x100 and 4x200 state finalist relays teams.

Naomi Bey-Osborne (Submitted by Marques Lowe)

Naomi Bey-Osborne, Kankakee, sr.

The Daily Journal Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Bey-Osborne wrapped a stellar high school career in 2025. She returned to the familiar stage at state once again, placing fourth in the 400 meters with a PR of 55.09 seconds. She also placed fourth with the 4x100 relay and fifth with the 4x400 relay, giving the Illinois recruit a final tally of 11 state medals.

Klarke Goranson (Submitted by Steve S)

Klarke Goranson, Manteno, fresh.

Goranson set school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters this season, winning Illinois Central Eight titles in all three and qualifying for state in the 800 and 1,600 with sectional titles in both events. She finished second in the 800 with a PR of 2:11.43 and third in the 1,600 (4:57.85.)

Sophia Most (Submitted by Steve St. J)

Sophia Most, Manteno, fr.

Goranson was not the only Manteno freshman to break school records and qualify for state. Most set a school record of her own in discus with a throw of 37.83 meters at the Manteno Invite on April 25. She placed seventh at state with a throw of 37.71 meters.

Addison Lucht (Submitted by Cara Lucht)

Addison Lucht, Milford-Cissna Park, jr.

Lucht qualified for state in the long jump for the third straight year, while also making it in the triple jump in her first year with the event. She won sectional titles in both events. At state, she placed fifth in the triple jump (10.95 meters) and eighth in the long jump (5.20 meters).

Terrynn Clott (Submitted by Kathleen Derkacy)

Terrynn Clott, Peotone, sr.

Clott placed in the top four in the shot put and discus in each of the season’s first 12 meets leading up to state. She qualified for state in both events, placing eighth in the discus (37.00 meters) and 10th in the shot put (10.96 meters), setting a new PR in both to wrap her career.

Sophia Burciaga (Submitted by Andrea Brodinski)

Sophia Burciaga, Reed-Custer, jr.

The area’s lone state champion this season, Burciaga placed first in the pole vault in all six of her meets. She won an ICE title with a vault of 3.35 meters and sectional title with a vault of 3.57 meters to set a PR. She earned herself a state championship with a vault of 3.55 meters.

Alyssa Wollenzein (Submitted by Andrea Brodin)

Alyssa Wollenzien, Reed-Custer, so.

Wollenzien made it to state in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, placing ninth (46.65) in the 300. Her PR in the 300 was 46.33 seconds at sectionals, and in the 100 it was 15.57 at the ICE Conference Meet. She also won an ICE title in the high jump (1.52 meters).

McKenna Van Tilburg (Submitted by Dawn Bonty)

McKenna Van Tilburg, Wilmington, fr.

After just one season, Van Tilburg is already Wilmington’s record-holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. She placed fifth at state in the 100 meters (12.31 seconds), seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.04), eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.09), and 12th in the 200 meter prelims (26.25).

Kankakee relays (Submitted by M)

Kankakee relays

The Kays’ 4x100 team of DeMariana Tooles, Essence Bell, Trinty Noble and Naomi Bey-Osborne, 4x200 team of Tooles, Noble, Ki’Asia Wilson and Bell and the 4x400 team of Jasiah Hawkins, Jamya McMurtry, Wilson and Bey-Osborne all set season bests at state this season. The 4x100 (46.59 seconds) placed fourth at state, the 4x200 (1:38.86) placed second, and the 4x400 (3:50.21) placed fifth. All three relays ranked in the top five in Illinois for the season overall.

Honorable mention

Kelsi Bade, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Niyah Crockett, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Natalie Gross, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Meara Pizur, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Eriannah Martinez, Central; Ashton Rosenbrock, Central; Ella Wills, Coal City; Evelyn Wills, Coal City; Fabienne Houberg, Herscher; Audrey Griffin, Iroquois West; TaLeah Turner, Kankakee; Lyla Nevel, Manteno; Jaliyah Wright, Momence; Celeste Richards, Peotone; Megan Martin, Watseka; Cara Peterson, Watseka