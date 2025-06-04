Bradley readies for 2nd 315 Music Fest

Big Kenny greets the crowd as Big & Rich took to the stage at the Bradley 315 Music Fest held at Northfield Square mall during the first-even Bradley 315 Music Fest on June 8, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – It’s about to get loud in Bradley as country and rock ‘n roll bands take to the stage for the second Bradley 315 Music Fest.

While the inaugural fest in 2024 will be a tough act to follow, promoters and officials believe they will be able to do just that in terms of the talent taking the stage and the amount of concert-goers who will make their way to the village-owned Northfield Square Mall property.

The 2024 production was entirely country music. The 2025 show, however, will feature multiple genres with Thursday’s featured artist being Flo Rida, a rapper; Friday’s central artist being Daughtry, a rock ‘n roll band; and Saturday’s top act being country music legendary band, Alabama.

Flo Rida takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., and Daughtry and Alabama start their performances at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In last year’s music fest, the three nights of musical performances attracted crowds of 2,222 on Thursday; 4,961, Friday; and 6,995, Saturday.

Heatherann Olson, event co-chairperson, says she expects a lofty total of 20,000 concert-goers for this week’s event.

“We will exceed that total,” she said of the 2024 total of 14,178. “I believe we will far exceed last year. ... Just with the advanced ticket sales, we are already hitting that mark.”

Olson said pre-concert ticket sales should reach the 2024 attendance figure and she is anticipating perhaps more than 500 day-of ticket sales each night.

Olson noted there is already an influx of visitors within the community on weekends thanks to the youth baseball-softball 315 Sports Park along St. George Road. She believes many of those visitors will head to the weekend concert.

The mall property, now owned by the village of Bradley, will be the destination for thousands, she said.

She said ticket sales have come from many parts of the U.S. Four tickets were bought from Manchester, England. A former area resident now living in Paduca, Kentucky, recently stopped at village hall and bought seven tickets.

“Ticket sales are coming from all over the country,” she said. She believes the event headliners are the obvious reason.

She noted Flo Rida is a Florida-based performer. Daughtry is from North Carolina and his parents are from Virginia. Alabama, one of the most recognizable country music bands in history, have fans from all across the nation.

Olson said while area ZIP codes – the tracking mechanism for ticket purchases – are leading the way in terms of pre-event sales, strong numbers have come from Indiana, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.

The success of an outdoor event always hinges on weather. Everyone within the village has been monitoring the weather forecast for late this week.

There is some rain in the forecast for early Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s forecast does not include rain.

Mayor Mike Watson admits he’s been watching the weather. If the weather cooperates, he anticipates the 2025 event should come very close to breaking even financially.

The 2024 event lost $28,738, but officials said there were many start-up costs for the first year, such as fencing and custom-made viewing pods for sponsors.

“I believe we are looking at a pretty successful event. But this is not about making money,” Mayor Watson said. “We want to be able to pay for the talent, of course, but this is a part of doing business for a community. We want to provide things.”

On Stage

Gates open at 5 p.m. Nightly ticket sales begin at 4 p.m. inside Northfield Square mall.

The event also will feature the All Around Amusement carnival south of the music venue which is on the mall’s east side, almost in the same location as last year. The carnival operates from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday.

Peddinghaus Corp., the Bradley-based manufacturer, remains the music fest’s title sponsor.

Most parking is free other than the premier parking, which is out front of the former Carson’s women’s store. Premier parking is available online daily at the 315 Music Fest website.

Handicapped parking is available, but spaces are limited.

Thursday

5 p.m. - gates open

6-7 p.m. - Will King VIP pre-party

6:30 p.m. - music begins. Full of Moxie (punk rock)

7:30 p.m. - Chingy

8:30 p.m. - Flo Rida

Friday

5 p.m. - gates open

6-7 p.m. - Stone Type Thing VIP pre-party

6:30 p.m. - music begins. South Side Social Club

7:30 p.m. - Sterling Elza (southern rock)

9 p.m. - Daughtry

Fireworks after concert

Saturday

5 p.m - gates open

6-7 p.m. - Lois and Dave VIP pre-party

6:30 p.m. - Kasey Tyndall (country)

7:30 p.m. - Eddie Montgomery (country)

9 p.m. - Alabama

Drone show after concert

Sunday

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. - car show

11 a.m. - Family Olympics

Noon - cornhole tournament begins

Noon - Bradley Idol competition

3 p.m. - car show awards