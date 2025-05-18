Another arrest made in April 30 shooting in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A third arrest has been made by Kankakee police related to a shooting in the 200 block of South Rosewood Avenue on April 30.

Lavarius D. Terrell, 21, was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a vehicle April 30.

On Thursday, a search warrant was conducted at Terrell’s residence in the 200 block of South Greenwood Avenue. He was taken into custody and the alleged firearm believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of East Maple Street was recovered, police said.

Apparently the Rosewood incident started when Terrell shot at an occupied vehicle in the 1600 block of East Maple Street, police said.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Terrell with aggravated discharge of a firearm, defacing a firearm and using a machine gun, according to court online records.

April 30 shooting

On April 30 at approximately 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Rosewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located evidence confirming that a shooting had occurred in the area, police said.

Detectives from the Investigations Division began following up on leads and reviewing surveillance footage.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects: Sean Phillips, an 18-year-old male, and Heavan Thompson, a 22-year-old female. A search warrant was obtained and executed May 6 at Thompson’s residence in Bourbonnais with the assistance of Bourbonnais Police Department, police said.

Both Thompson and Phillips were taken into custody without incident.

Charges against Phillips include aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.

Thompson is facing one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to online court records.