Ryan was always there for his family, community

People arrive to the memorial service for former Illinois Governor George Ryan, of Kankakee, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Dozens filled the church pews Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church to pay their respects for former Gov. George Ryan, a longtime Kankakee resident who died May 2 at age 91.

A large photo of Ryan was at the front of the church surrounded by flowers from friends, and photos of the family and candid snapshots of Ryan were projected on the wall of the church.

Elected officials were among those in attendance, including Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis; Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano; Sheriff Mike Downey; and Steven Hunter, a Kankakee County Board member and longtime Kankakee alderman.

Memorial services can be somber events, but this was more of a celebration of life for Ryan, whose large extended family filled the church. It also was a gathering for friends of the family to share their feelings of the former governor who long called Kankakee his home.

“He was all about being there for his family and for his community,” said the Rev. Scott Henley, who presided over the services. “He did so much for Kankakee.”

Scriptures were read by nephew Bryan Dean and son-in-law Jeff Koehl before son-in-law John Coghlan read the poem “Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night.”

Dean read Bible passages from Timothy that set the tone: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

Remembrances by friends of Ryan were spoken by Larry Warner and Hedy Ratner.

Warner relayed stories of his friend of more than 50 years, noting that he was a Republican but crossed the aisle on many occasions on his policies. Warner told the story of early in Ryan’s governor term of having to deny a commutation for a prisoner who was put to death.

Warner said Ryan struggled with the decision because he always tried to help people.

Ryan told Warner: “I was never meant to make a decision like this. I never realized being governor would mean that I would have the right to decide whether somebody lives or dies.”

After the execution, Ryan told Warner: “I’m never going to pull that switch again. It’s not right for someone elected, a politician,” to make that decision.

“It just shows you the kind of person he was,” Warner said.

Later, Ryan would commute Illinois’ death row sentences to life in prison.

“There were four or five states that followed him after he did the moratorium,” Warner said. “He set the standard for states on the moratorium. ... Somebody by their actions and convictions changed the world, and my dear friend, George, did. It’s so sad for me to say goodbye.”

Ratner said Ryan’s commitment was all about inclusion, equity and equality before those values were a national theme for some administrations.

“That’s just who he was,” Ratner said. “It was the right thing to do. He was always committed to do what was fair to all. ... He was a true public servant to the citizens of Illinois.”

In his homily, Henley recalled the first time he met Ryan, and that he realized Ryan followed the commandments of loving God and loving your neighbor.

“That’s the George that I knew,” he said. “You matter to him because you were his neighbor. He was a dad, he was a grandpa, and he was a great-grandpa. He did things that we’re all supposed to do.”

After the memorial service, Curtis was asked for what Ryan will be best remembered.

“I think it was just said in there earlier,” Curtis said. “It won’t be his policies, it’ll be what he did for the area. I think the most important thing is he actually loved people from Kankakee County.

“He stopped, shook their hand, took pride that they were part of this community. It didn’t matter if he was in Chicago or Champaign – it was here. His legacy will be how he treated people individually.”