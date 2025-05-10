Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center

Jemel and Shantia Gilbert Jr., Kankakee, twins, boy/girl, Si’ayre Amarion and Si’rennidi Hazel Unique, April 28.

Mario Torres and Chloe Handy, Watseka, girl, Eleanor Maria, April 28, first child.

Johnathan Fulton and Lashonda Matthews, Kankakee, girl, Nyla Amara, April 28, third child.

Steven Garcia and Courtney Galbavy, Bourbonnais, girl, Adelynn Grace, April 29, sixth child.

Robert and Harmony Goodwin II, Bourbonnais, boy, Robert Eugene, April 29, third child.

Hilario Mendoza-Tornez and Vianey Prudencio-Manzanarez, Bourbonnais, boy, Alvaro, April 29, first child.

Larrin and Ericka Nottke, Kankakee, boy, Seeley Thomas, April 30, second child.

Jose Perez and Solimar Marin, Kankakee, boy, Jose Miguel, April 30, second child.

St. Mary’s Hospital

Bradly and Katarina Dionne, Bradley, boy, Remington Alexander, April 29, third child.

Jorge Serna and Jerzie Waltz, Watseka, boy, Malachi Rafael, April 29, first child.

Tristan Thompsen and Adrienne Adams, Kankakee, boy, Sutton Dean Arlo, April 30, fourth child.

Nick and Theresa Rietveld, Bourbonnais, girl, Holland Joyce, May 1, first child.

Raul Villafuerte Orozco and Maria Olga Arizaga Olvera, Bradley, girl, Aliyah, May 1, second child.

Mitchell and Emily English, Cabery, girl, Molly Jean, May 1, second child.

Dylan and Julia Newberry, Momence, girl, Oakley Marie, May 1, first child. The mother is the former Julia Koehler.

Michael and Carly Paquette, Bradley, boy, Jackson, May 2, third child.

Thoby Mondhink and Alyssa Dabulskis, Wilmington, girl, Mayzie Norine, May 2, second child.

Kody Kohler and Alexis Nelson, Kankakee, boy, Salem Maverick, May 3, second child.

Isaac Hunt and E’Diamond Harper, Kankakee, boy, A’Royal Karson, May 3.

DeShaun Troupe and India Hill, Kankakee, boy, Imeri D, May 3, seventh child.

Gabriel Baker and Morgan Keller, Watseka, boy, Niko Leon Luna, May 4.

Cody and Jessica Netzel, Kankakee, boy, Beau Allen, May 4, third child.