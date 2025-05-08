Keast takes the helm as Bourbonnais mayor

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast presides over his first board meeting on Monday, May 5, 2025, after being sworn in to the village's top seat. The exterior of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center is reflected in the meeting room glass. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS – Jeff Keast’s view from the village of Bourbonnais boardroom changed Monday.

Keast officially became mayor after he was sworn in, replacing Paul Schore, who was mayor for 17 years.

He was a trustee for 10 years. A new trustee is needed to fill the vacancy.

Keast said he hoped to have a candidate for board approval by the board’s May 19 meeting.

He defeated Schore in February’s primary and then David Zinanni in the April 1 general municipal election.

Also sworn in during Monday’s board meeting was village clerk Brian Simeur and trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini.

In remarks afterward, Keast said he feels honored to be the village’s mayor.

“This is more than a role – it’s a responsibility I take very seriously,” Keast said.

“I want to thank everyone who voted, who supported, and who participated in this election. Whether you voted for me or not, I’m here to serve our entire community.”

Keast said he looks forward to moving Bourbonnais forward.

“I understand the value of community – of neighbors helping neighbors, of small-town strength and resilience. That’s what Bourbonnais represents to me, and it’s what I want to protect and grow,” Keast said.

“But I also know that leadership isn’t about one person making all the decisions. It’s about listening – really listening – and working together. You deserve to know what’s happening in your village and to have a say in shaping its future.

“This is an exciting time for Bourbonnais. We have so much potential, and I believe – with all my heart – that our best days are ahead.”