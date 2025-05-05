Momence’s Pizza Stone restaurant closing

MOMENCE – Momence will soon have one fewer dining option.

The family-owned Pizza Stone Express restaurant at 119 W. Washington St., Momence, will be closing its doors May 31.

The establishment did not renew its liquor license at the end of April in anticipation of the closing.

The restaurant’s ownership announced their decision in an April 26 Facebook post.

Father-son duo Avelino and Eric Vela took over Pizza Stone Express in February 2017, according to its website.

“It has been a true honor to be able to serve this wonderful community for the past 8 years,” Eric Vela said in the post. “Many deciding factors have went into this and it was not an easy decision by any means. I want to thank each and every one of you for the support over the past 8 years, it has been an incredible journey.”

The owners are encouraging customers to come in through the end of the month and use any gift cards.