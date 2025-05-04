Lydia Hammond throws perfect game as BBCHS beats No. 16 Fremd: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Fremd 0: Lydia Hammond was perfect in the Boilermakers’ second game of the BBCHS Invite on Saturday, and needed to be in order to outduel Fremd’s Hailey Lucas. Hammond retired all 21 batters in order, while racking up 17 strikeouts, as the Boilermakers (16-8) took down a Viking team ranked 16th in the Class 4A ICA Poll. Bradley-Bourbonnais received votes in the same poll but fell just outside the top 20.

The Boilermakers had just two hits in the game, but were able to score without one in the first inning. Bella Pusateri reached on a dropped third strike, later stealing second and scoring on a throwing error. Pusateri also singled later in the game, as did Bristol Schriefer.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Neuqua Valley 0: Hammond’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth capped a four-run inning for the Boilermakers (15-8) and ended the game in a 10-0 win in the first of two games Saturday in the BBCHS Invite. She was 2 for 3 in the game with a walk and those two RBIs. Pusateri was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs while Evie McIntyre was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Abi Hofbauer threw a scoreless first inning and Olivia Woolman picked up the win with four one-hit innings in relief.

Beecher 9, Sandburg 5: Ava Lorenzatti had three hits, including a solo home run, to help lead the Bobcats (24-1) to a nonconference win on the road. She went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and also picked up the win, allowing seven hits and four runs over five innings. Taylor Norkus closed out the game allowing four hits and a run over two innings. Makenzie Johnson was 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and two runs while Alexa Gilva was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs.

Baseball

Oak Forest 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (14-8) took a loss at home Saturday in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and scored both of the team’s runs. Mason Shaul was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Both Boudreau and Shaul also had a stolen base.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Oak Forest 2: Four pitchers combined to allow just four hits in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader to give the Boilermakers (15-8) a win to close out the day. Andrew Kubal pitched 2⅓ shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out a pair of batters. Sam Frey also worked a scoreless inning and Mason Shaul recorded two outs in relief without allowing a runner. Nathan Lindsey allowed a pair of runs in the fifth but managed to close out the win. Jackson Cieslik was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Byron Sumrall was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Beecher 5, St. Anne-Donovan 1: A pair of River Valley Conference opponents met Saturday for a game that did not count toward the conference standings. The pair split their RVC series back in mid-April, and it was the Bobcats (10-11) that got the win over the Cardinals (9-8) on Saturday. The Bobcats were led by Chase Maher who allowed just four hits and an unearned run over seven innings. He had eight strikeouts. Chasten Klegg was 2 for 3 with a double and a run while Ryan Cruz was 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

For the Cardinals, Carter Ponton worked 5⅔ innings and allowed just four hits. Three of the five runs he allowed were unearned and he had 10 strikeouts. He also went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run. Cassen Berryhill, Jackson Hawkins and Brandon Schoth had a single apiece.

Herscher 10, Prairie Central 0: Reed Laird allowed just three hits in five shutout innings on the road Saturday as the Tigers (23-4) stayed hot with their fifth win in a row and 11th win in their last 12 games. Connor Sharper pitched a scoreless sixth inning to preserve the shutout. Keegan Andre was 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs while Gaige Brown was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Payten Young went 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.

Burlington Central 10, Coal City 1: An eight-run first inning from Burlington Central sunk the Coalers (16-8) in the first of two games at home on Saturday. Coal City got one run back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Gabe McHugh that drove in AJ Wills. Wills was 1 for 2 in the game and McHugh was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Tolono Unity 9, Coal City 0: The Coalers (16-9) had 10 runners reach base in their second game Saturday, with three reaching on hits, five on walks, one on a hit-by-pitch and two more on errors, but were unable to score in the loss. McHugh was 2 for 2 with a walk while Ethan Olson was 1 for 2.

LeRoy 15, Watseka 2: The Panthers scored three runs in the first, five runs in the fourth and seven runs in the seventh to hand the Warriors (5-11) a home loss on Saturday. James Newell went 2 for 3 with a walk while Payton Schaumburg was 1 for 3 with a run. Andrew Shoemaker also scored a run for Watseka.