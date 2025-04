A grand opening is set for noon Saturday. (sub)

There will be a grand opening of the Community Healing Resource Centers’ Live Free Illinois from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave. in Kankakee.

Live Free Illinois’ mission is to mobilize Black churches to improve public safety and transform America’s broken criminal justice system. A focus is to reduce and prevent gun violence.

For more information, call Michael Prude at 815-573-6905.