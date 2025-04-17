Mail-in ballots added to election results

KANKAKEE – The final votes for the 2025 Municipal General Election were counted Tuesday.

The results did not affect any close races, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said.

There were 140 mail-in ballots counted during Tuesday’s final count.

Those were postmarked by midnight April 1, the day of the election.

Thirty-five other mail-in ballots received were postmarked after April 1, Kankakee County Clerk election results showed.

Hendrickson said each governmental body still must approve the results for its races.

Manteno

Michael Barry defeated fellow Manteno Freedom Party candidate Paul Motel 1,299 to 1,296. Barry held a one-vote lead on Election Night.

Barry joins fellow Freedom Party candidate Peggy Vaughn on the board along with Manteno Choice candidate CJ Boudreau.

The Choice Party holds a 4-2 edge on the board.

Momence

Incumbent Mayor Chuck Steele defeated current city clerk Christy Ritter 289 (41.7%) to 278 (40.12%).

Former Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato garnered 126 votes (18.18%).

Kankakee Valley Park District

Write-in candidate Angelina Gear received 233 votes to secure one of two open commissioner seats.

Hendrickson said there were 239 other write-in votes for people who did not file to run.

There is still one other commissioner seat to fill.

Current commissioners Don Palmer and Ray Eads did not run for re-election.