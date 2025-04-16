Bradley swears in new police officer

BRADLEY – The Bradley Police Department is up to its full staff as its newest hire, a two-year Kankakee police officer, was sworn into duty.

Officer Jerrell White, 37, of Bradley, took the oath of office during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting and department leadership noted the force is up to its budgeted level of 38 officers.

A 2006 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School in LaSalle, White also served in the U.S. Army from 2010-14.

White’s first official day on the force was Monday.

Immediately after the swearing in, Chief Don Barber said White’s qualities stood out during the entire interview process.

White had been a member of the Kankakee Police Department since 2022 and has served on the city force until joining Bradley.

He and his partner, Tiffany, have two children, a son named Julian, 10, and a daughter named Tahlia, 8.

“I can now see what’s on the other side of the fence,” he said of leaving the Kankakee force and joining Bradley.