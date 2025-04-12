Kankakee softball clobbers Crete-Monee: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Kankakee 19, Crete-Monee 3: A 12-run fourth inning turned what had been a close game into a blowout win for the Kays on the road Friday. With their second straight win over the Warriors, Kankakee improved to 4-6 overall and 4-0 in Southland Athletic Conference play.

Kylee Cunningham struck out four batters in the four-inning win, allowing just three hits and three unearned runs. She also went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Kendyl Christon went 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs while Madison Covington was 2 for 3 with a walk, four RBIs and a run.

Reed-Custer 9, Dwight 4: The Comets scored seven unanswered runs after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first and later added two insurance runs to pick up a home win on Friday. Reed-Custer improved to 6-4 with the win, their third in a row.

Addison Hartman went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, and RBI and two runs. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 4 with two runs and Caysie Esparza was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Adalyn Steichen allowed just four hits and one unearned run in five innings of work, getting the win.

Grant Park 9, Watseka 5: Cheyenne Hayes racked up 16 strikeouts in seven innings to help lead the Dragons (6-5) to a road win over the Warriors (1-7) on Friday. She allowed five runs, two earned, and six hits in the game. Hayes also went 2 for 2 with a home run, two walks, two RBIs and a run. Lola Malkowski was 2 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run.

For Watseka, Noelle Schroader went 1 for 4 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Sarah Parsons was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Abigail Neukomm was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Peotone 8, St. Anne 0: Sophie Klawitter tossed a shutout gem over the Cardinals on Friday, striking out 16 batters while only allowing two hits in the Blue Devils’ win. Peotone improved to 3-6 with the win and snapped a five-game losing streak. St. Anne dropped to 1-5 on the season.

Klawitter also went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Caelan Farmer was 3 for 4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base while Maddie Scheffers was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. For St. Anne, Maya Anderson went 1 for 3 and had two stolen bases. Jovi Kunsch was 1 for 2.

Wilmington 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 5: Taylor Stefancic, Nina Egizio and Taryn Gilbert collected three hits apiece to propel the Wildcats to a win at home over the Panthers on Friday. Wilmington improved to 9-2 with the win while Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 7-4.

Stefancic was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Egizio was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs and Gilbert was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Molly Southall was 0 for 1 but worked two walks and scored three runs. Lexi Strohm picked up the win, pitching all five innings and allowing seven hits.

For the Panthers, Liv Siano was 2 for 3 with two triples, an RBI and two runs. Maddie Simms was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run while Ella Mack was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Hanover Central (Ind.) 10, Manteno 0: Seven errors came back to bite the Panthers at home on Friday as they dropped their second game in as many days to fall to 7-2 on the season. Savanna Watkins, Macy Iwanus and Sophie Peterson each singled for Manteno and Amiya Carlile was hit by a pitch. Carlile and Watkins each had a stolen base.

Salt Fork 8, Milford-Cissna Park 7: A one-run loss in Vermilion Valley Conference play ended a four-game win streak for the Bearcats (7-2, 1-2), who put up a fight with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kami Muehling was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Addison Lucht also had two hits, scoring three times and driving in a run. Lillie Harris hit a two-run double. Muehling allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits, eight walks and two strikeouts in a complete game.

Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 5: The Warriors dropped to 2-6 on the season with a road loss in their Vermilion Valley Conference opener on Friday. They led 2-0 entering the bottom of the first and 3-2 entering the bottom of the second, and were tied 5-5 after the top of the sixth, before Oakwood scored three runs to pull ahead. Cameron Bork was 1 for 3 with a double and a run while Neveah Medina was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Baseball

Wilmington 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Wilmington (7-5) stayed hot with its third shutout win in a row in fifth shutout win in its last six games behind a combined one-hitter from Cooper Holman (three innings, one hit, six strikeouts) and Lucas Rink (three innings, no hits, two walks, six strikeouts). Ryan Kettman had a 2-for-3 day that included a stolen base, an RBI and a pair of runs. Holman singled, stole a base, drove in three and scored a run. Rink and Dierks Geiss each had a hit, two runs and an RBI. Zach Ohlund had a hit, two RBIs and a run.

Cole Hampson had the lone hit for Gardner-South Wilmington (2-5). He pitched two innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and a strikeout.

Crete-Monee 10, Kankakee 0: Singles from Byron Wells and Alexander Grill were the lone hits for the Kays (3-6, 3-1 Southland Athletic Conference).

Dwight 12, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets took a third straight loss on Friday, falling on the road to Dwight. They dropped to 6-6 on the season with the loss. Joe Bembenek was 3 for 4 with a double and a run for the Comets. Nolan Smith was 1 for 1 with two runs, Landen Robinson was 1 for 4 with an RBI and Collin Monroe drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

St. Anne-Donovan 3, Peotone 1: Down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Ben Harpster’s RBI triple scored Jackson Hawkins to tie it before Preston Harrington-DeWitt’s RBI single brought in Cassen Berryhill for the go-ahead run in the sixth and Harrington-DeWitt added an insurance run on a wild pitch for St. Anne-Donovan (6-3). Carter Ponton pitched a gem of a complete game, allowing an earned run on four hits, a walk and nine strikeouts.

Ruben Velasco also threw a complete game gem for the Blue Devils (2-8), allowing one earned run on four hits, a walk and 11 strikeouts. Tyler Leitelt singled and scored on Josh Barta’s RBI single.

Salt Fork 6, Milford 3: The Bearcats allowed all six of Salt Fork’s runs in the second inning of Friday’s home loss in VVC play. They fell to 4-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Caleb Clutteur went 2 for 4 with a double and a run for Milford. Aiden Frerichs and Colt Halpin each went 1 for 3 with a run while Aiden Bell was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Lucas Summers pitched four strong shutout relief innings, allowing only one hit and striking out seven batters.

Oakwood 6, Iroquois West 2: The Raiders (4-5) opened their Vermilion Valley Conference season with a road loss Friday. Rylan Pfeifer was 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Julian Melgoza singled and drove in a pair. Owen Hartke singled and scored. Pfeifer allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in four innings.

Bismarck-Henning 16, Cissna Park 0: The Timberwolves dropped a VVC game at home on Friday to fall to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Jace Comstock was 2 for 2 while Skyler Estay, Adyn Hamrick, Jream Renteria and Ayden Schaffer each picked up a hit.

Girls soccer

Peotone 2, Bishop McNamara 1: No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils, who scored their first win of the year to improve to 1-4. Lydia Nugent scored on an Ava Brockell assist for the Fightin’ Irish (1-4).

Herscher 3, Urbana University 1: At the Urbana Invite, the Tigers (8-0-2) got goals from Addie Wilkins, Claire Chinski and Sophie Venckauskas to stay unbeaten. Venckauskas and Gianna High had assists. Leia Haubner tallied seven saves.

Mattoon 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who fell to 5-4 at the Urbana Invite Friday.

Track and field

St. Anne Invite: Six area schools competed in St. Anne on Friday. On the boys side, Watseka placed second behind Dwight with 90.5 points while St. Anne-Donovan came in third with 74. Momence (57 points) placed fourth, Peotone (54) placed fifth, Central (52) came in sixth and Beecher (39) placed seventh.

For Watseka, Andrew McTaggart won the 1,600 meters (4:40.6) and Hayden Sullivan won the 3,200 meters (11:45.23). St. Anne’s Aden Pinson took first in both the 100 meters (11.35 s) and 200 meters (23.45 s) while Chris Link won the long jump (6.17 m).

Momence took first in two of the relays, with Anthony Jones, Michael Tincher, Evan Williams and Marchello Draine winning the 4x100 (46.74 s) and Jones, Mitchell Taylor, Williams and Draine winning the 4x200 (1:40.60).

Central’s Jake Thompson won both the shot put (13.82 m) and discus (36 m) while teammate Johnathan Randles won the high jump (1.72 m).

In girls action, Dwight (117 points) took first place, with runner-up Momence (100) leading the local pack. Central (84) was third, followed by Beecher (80) in fourth, Watskea (52) in fifth, Peotone (36.5) in sixth and the host Cardinals (12) in eighth.

Momence’s Jaliyah Wright was the fastest girl on the track Friday, winning the 100 meters (13.06 s) and 100 meter hurdles (19.32 s), pairing two golds on the track with two more in the field in the high jump (1.42 m) and long jump (4.82 m).

Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick swept the 1,600 meters (5:40.26) and 3,200 meters (11:58.85) while the Bobcats 4x400 team of Raina McKay, Madison Smith, Lanaya Kellum and Burdick also took first (4:38.14).

Central scored wins in the 300 meter hurdles from Eriannah Martinez (51.52 s) and in the discus from Lia Prairie (32.72 m). Watseka’s Megan Martin won the shot put (10.69 m).