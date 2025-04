Birth announcements

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Austin and Sarah Schoth, St. Anne, boy, Beckett John, April 4, second child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Deion Fifer and Sidney Marquie, St. Anne, boy, Kyren Elijah, March 7, first child.

Michael and Amber Porter, Kankakee, girl, Hadleigh Mae, March 31, first child.

Tom and Madison Hendricks, Manteno, boy, Jack Thomas, April 1, first child. The mother is the former Madison Langlois.

Skyler Hankey and Emily Rayburn, Watseka, girl, Evie, April 2, second child.

Brandon Knapp and Stephanie Styck, Martinton, boy, Zayden Ryan, April 2, fourth child.

Roddrick Randle and Hayleigh Easter, Kankakee, girl, Za’Niyla A’nia, April 3, first child.

Trevor and Rachel Creek, Manteno, girl, Chloe, April 4, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Blair.

Angel and Sarah Navarro, Momence, girl, Ava Nicole, April 4, second child.

Jorge Luis Garcia and Ana Laura Rodriguez-Soto, Kankakee, girl, Roseann, April 5, second child.