Bishop McNamara blanks Aurora Christian in conference opener

KANKAKEE – Now a game into the second season of the Chicagoland Christian Conference’s existence, the Bishop McNamara softball game has still yet to lose a conference tilt.

Behind a shutout effort in the circle from freshman Joslynn Dole and a constant offense that was led by Teagan McCue’s four-hit day, the defending unbeaten conference champions opened this year’s CCC slate with a no-doubt 15-0 win over Aurora Christian in four innings at home Tuesday.

After “making a statement” in last year’s maiden voyage of the CCC, McNamara head coach Alee Rashenskas said the Fightin’ Irish (3-3, 1-0) want to do more of the same this year.

"One of our goals this year is to defend that title of conference champions," Rashenskas said. “I believe if we stay disciplined at the plate and continue playing solid defense, we’ve got a really good shot at achieving that goal.”

Dole was just an eighth grader when the Irish made their run last year, but she certainly looked like a seasoned vet on Tuesday. The freshman right-hander allowed four scattered singles, walked one and struck out seven in her four-inning shutout.

Bishop McNamara's Joslynn Dole throws a pitch during a home game against Aurora Christian Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“As long as I can just throw that ball across the plate and give my defense a chance to play on it, that’s the main goal,” Dole said. “We have such a talented defense, especially with Teagan out there, I can trust them to make plays.”

All three Irish wins have come in Dole’s first three starts, as she’s allowed no more than two runs in any of her three complete game victories. Rashenskas, who herself found herself starting at the varsity level at shortstop during her playing days at McNamara, said it hasn’t taken long for Dole to find confidence against predominantly older, more experienced batters.

“It’s been really fun to see, even in just this short part of the season we’ve had so far, to see her come into her own,” Rashenskas said. “It’s hard being the youngest one on the team, but she does it well.”

On the opposite end of the experience spectrum is fellow pitcher Victoria Torres, one of the senior leaders Dole has been able to learn from.

“She’s such a fierce pitcher and I really admire how she is on the mound,” Dole said. “She leads, she gives me advice and she leads by example as well.”

Bishop McNamara's Bridget Bertrand hits a pitch during a home game against Aurora Christian Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Dole had plenty of run support Tuesday, as the Irish tallied five runs in the first and put up a crooked number in every inning, finishing things quickly when Bridget Bertrand slugged a double that brought Camille Czako home for the 15-run rule win with one out in the fourth.

The Irish came together for 10 hits – four for extra bases – drew five walks and a hit by pitch and took advantage of five Eagle errors. McCue was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, a stolen base and four runs from the leadoff spot. Bertrand was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs while Rhaya DePaolo went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs.

“I think we just waited for our pitch and worked on just making contact,” McCue said. “That was one of our goals before the game and it just worked out for us.”